COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin held Lewisburg to three fourth-quarter points Wednesday to hold on for a 31-26 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.

Grace Nazih scored three of her five points in the final period, and Ari Nolter made a field goal as the Indians outscored the Green Dragons 5-3 over the last eight minutes.

Kaitlyn Dunn scored a team-high nine points, and Emma Tomcavage added eight for Shamokin (5-7), which led 26-23 after three quarters.

Jamie Fedorjaka scored a game-high 14 points for Lewisburg (4-7), including 10 in a first half that was tied 17-17 at halftime.

Shamokin 31, Lewisburg 26

Lewisburg (4-7) 26

Sophie Kilbride 0 0-3 0, Roz Noone 2 0-0 6, Jamie Fedorjaka 6 1-2 14, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 1-5 26.

3-point goals: Noone 2, Fedorjaka.

Did not score: Maddie Still, Hope Drumm.

Shamokin (5-7) 31

Emma Tomcavage 3 2-2 8, Grace Nazih 2 1-2 5, Ari Nolter 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 2-2 9, Sophie Rossnock 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-6 31.

3-point goals: Nolter, Dunn.

Did not score: Emma Kramer, Chloe Yoder, Emily Slanina.

Score by quarters

Lewisburg 9 8 6 3 — 26

Shamokin 7 10 9 5 — 31

n Shikellamy 44,

Mifflinburg 34

MIFFLINBURG — The Braves outscored the Wildcats 26-15 in the second half to overcome a small halftime deficit and grab the HAC-I win.

Jordan Moten scored a game-high 14 points, and Tori Smith added 11 for Shikellamy (5-3).

Mifflinburg (5-7) got 31 combined points from Emma Shuck (11), Mara Shuck (10) and Brooke Catherman (10).

Shikellamy 44, Mifflinburg 34

Shikellamy (5-3) 44

Averi Dodge 1 5-6 7, Jordan Moten 4 4-6 14, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4, Tori Smith 5 1-2 11, Tori Scheller 0 2-4 2, Brooke Snyder 2 1-3 6. Totals 14 13-21 44.

3-point goals: Moten 2, Snyder.

Did not score: Paige Fausey.

Mifflinburg (5-7) 34

Angela Reamer 0 2-2 2, Mara Shuck 4 2-3 10, Mollie Bomgardner 0 1-2 1, Brooke Catherman 3 4-4 10, Emma Shuck 2 6-8 11. Totals 9 15-19 34.

3-point goals: E. Shuck.

Did not score: Cassie Keister, Olivia Erickson.

Score by quarters

Shikellamy 9 9 14 12 — 44

Mifflinburg 7 12 8 7 — 34

n Central Columbia 46,

Warrior Run 37

TURBOTVILLE — The Blue Jays won their fourth straight game, and took control of the HAC-II race.

Freshman Alyx Flick scored nine of her team-high 11 points in a second half that saw Central Columbia (8-4 overall, 4-0 HAC-II) outscore the Defenders, 30-18.

Emily McKee had 19 points to lead Warrior Run (6-4, 3-1 HAC-II).

Central Columbia 46,

Warrior Run 37

Central Columbia (8-4) 46

Gracia Eckenrode 0 1-2 1; Alyssa Boyd 2 2-4 7; Lindsey Bull 3 0-0 7; Ellie Rowe 2 1-2 5; Lauren Bull 3 3-4 9; Alison Groshek 3 0-0 6; Alyx Flick 3 5-10 11. Totals 16 12-22 46.

3-point goals: Boyd, Lindsey Bull.

Did not score: Grace Klingerman.

Warrior Run (6-4) 37

Sydney Hoffman 2 0-0 4; Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 9; Jordan Hartman 1 0-1 3; Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 6 7-11 19. Totals 13 7-12 37.

3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hartman.

Did not score: Katie Watkins, Lauren Watson, Alayna Wilkins.

Score by quarters

Central Columbia 5 11 15 15 — 46

Warrior Run 12 7 8 10 — 37

JV: Central, 38-35. High scorers, CC, Lindsey Bull, 22; WR, Holly Hollenbach, 16.

n Mount Carmel 50,

Hughesville 28

HUGHESVILLE — Lauren Shedleski scored nine of the Red Tornadoes’ first 11 points as Mount Carmel rolled to the HAC-III win.

Shedleski finished with 16 points. Dani Rae Renno led Mount Carmel (9-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-III) with 18 points.

Jade Cordrey had 16 points to lead the Spartans (8-4, 1-3).

Mount Carmel 50, Hughesville 28

Mount Carmel (9-2) 50

Dani Rae Renno 6 6-8 18, Lauren Shedleski 7 0-0 16, Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 2, Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-2 4, Caroline Fletcher 0 2-2. Totals 20 8-12 50.

3-pointers: Shedleski 2.

Did not score: none.

Hughesville (8-4) 28

Jade Cordrey 7 0-2 16, Alex Snyder 1 0-2 2, Olivia Strother 3 1-4 7, Grace Pysher 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 2-10 28.

3-point goals: Cordrey 2.

Did not score: Cierra Getz, Maria Duff, Kayleigh Rooker.

Score by quarters

Mount Carmel 20 11 11 8 — 50

Hughesville 7 4 3 14 — 28

