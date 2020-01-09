COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin held Lewisburg to three fourth-quarter points Wednesday to hold on for a 31-26 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball.
Grace Nazih scored three of her five points in the final period, and Ari Nolter made a field goal as the Indians outscored the Green Dragons 5-3 over the last eight minutes.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored a team-high nine points, and Emma Tomcavage added eight for Shamokin (5-7), which led 26-23 after three quarters.
Jamie Fedorjaka scored a game-high 14 points for Lewisburg (4-7), including 10 in a first half that was tied 17-17 at halftime.
Shamokin 31, Lewisburg 26
Lewisburg (4-7) 26
Sophie Kilbride 0 0-3 0, Roz Noone 2 0-0 6, Jamie Fedorjaka 6 1-2 14, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 1-5 26.
3-point goals: Noone 2, Fedorjaka.
Did not score: Maddie Still, Hope Drumm.
Shamokin (5-7) 31
Emma Tomcavage 3 2-2 8, Grace Nazih 2 1-2 5, Ari Nolter 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 2-2 9, Sophie Rossnock 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-6 31.
3-point goals: Nolter, Dunn.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Chloe Yoder, Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 9 8 6 3 — 26
Shamokin 7 10 9 5 — 31
n Shikellamy 44,
Mifflinburg 34
MIFFLINBURG — The Braves outscored the Wildcats 26-15 in the second half to overcome a small halftime deficit and grab the HAC-I win.
Jordan Moten scored a game-high 14 points, and Tori Smith added 11 for Shikellamy (5-3).
Mifflinburg (5-7) got 31 combined points from Emma Shuck (11), Mara Shuck (10) and Brooke Catherman (10).
Shikellamy 44, Mifflinburg 34
Shikellamy (5-3) 44
Averi Dodge 1 5-6 7, Jordan Moten 4 4-6 14, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4, Tori Smith 5 1-2 11, Tori Scheller 0 2-4 2, Brooke Snyder 2 1-3 6. Totals 14 13-21 44.
3-point goals: Moten 2, Snyder.
Did not score: Paige Fausey.
Mifflinburg (5-7) 34
Angela Reamer 0 2-2 2, Mara Shuck 4 2-3 10, Mollie Bomgardner 0 1-2 1, Brooke Catherman 3 4-4 10, Emma Shuck 2 6-8 11. Totals 9 15-19 34.
3-point goals: E. Shuck.
Did not score: Cassie Keister, Olivia Erickson.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 9 9 14 12 — 44
Mifflinburg 7 12 8 7 — 34
n Central Columbia 46,
Warrior Run 37
TURBOTVILLE — The Blue Jays won their fourth straight game, and took control of the HAC-II race.
Freshman Alyx Flick scored nine of her team-high 11 points in a second half that saw Central Columbia (8-4 overall, 4-0 HAC-II) outscore the Defenders, 30-18.
Emily McKee had 19 points to lead Warrior Run (6-4, 3-1 HAC-II).
Central Columbia 46,
Warrior Run 37
Central Columbia (8-4) 46
Gracia Eckenrode 0 1-2 1; Alyssa Boyd 2 2-4 7; Lindsey Bull 3 0-0 7; Ellie Rowe 2 1-2 5; Lauren Bull 3 3-4 9; Alison Groshek 3 0-0 6; Alyx Flick 3 5-10 11. Totals 16 12-22 46.
3-point goals: Boyd, Lindsey Bull.
Did not score: Grace Klingerman.
Warrior Run (6-4) 37
Sydney Hoffman 2 0-0 4; Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 9; Jordan Hartman 1 0-1 3; Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 6 7-11 19. Totals 13 7-12 37.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Hartman.
Did not score: Katie Watkins, Lauren Watson, Alayna Wilkins.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 5 11 15 15 — 46
Warrior Run 12 7 8 10 — 37
JV: Central, 38-35. High scorers, CC, Lindsey Bull, 22; WR, Holly Hollenbach, 16.
n Mount Carmel 50,
Hughesville 28
HUGHESVILLE — Lauren Shedleski scored nine of the Red Tornadoes’ first 11 points as Mount Carmel rolled to the HAC-III win.
Shedleski finished with 16 points. Dani Rae Renno led Mount Carmel (9-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-III) with 18 points.
Jade Cordrey had 16 points to lead the Spartans (8-4, 1-3).
Mount Carmel 50, Hughesville 28
Mount Carmel (9-2) 50
Dani Rae Renno 6 6-8 18, Lauren Shedleski 7 0-0 16, Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 2, Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-2 4, Caroline Fletcher 0 2-2. Totals 20 8-12 50.
3-pointers: Shedleski 2.
Did not score: none.
Hughesville (8-4) 28
Jade Cordrey 7 0-2 16, Alex Snyder 1 0-2 2, Olivia Strother 3 1-4 7, Grace Pysher 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 2-10 28.
3-point goals: Cordrey 2.
Did not score: Cierra Getz, Maria Duff, Kayleigh Rooker.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 20 11 11 8 — 50
Hughesville 7 4 3 14 — 28