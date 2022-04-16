COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin freshman Hayden Karlovich struck out nine batters in six innings, and Shamokin beat Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 10-3, in the first game of the George Zalar Memorial Tournament to end a 23-game losing streak Saturday.
The Indians (1-6), who lost a 12-9 slugfest to Troy in the championship game, hadn't won since May 13, 2019 at Mahanoy Area.
Joey Hile and Korbin Kramer had RBI singles in Shamokin's five-run fourth inning against Sugar Valley Rural. Kramer drove in two runs in the game, while Hile and Rylan Price each scored twice in the win.
Karlovich threw 63 of 110 pitches for strikes, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
In the title game, the Indians led 9-3 after four innings but Troy struck for seven runs in the fifth. Mark Long (single), Makai Peffer (single), Karlovich (three-run triple), and Hile (single) all had RBIs in Shamokin's six-run second inning.
GEORGE ZALAR MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
At Coal Township
Semifinal
Shamokin 10, Sugar Valley Rural Charter 3
Sugar Valley Rural;101;000;1 — 3-8-6
Shamokin;112;501;x — 10-7-1
Corbin Homan and Stuart Meixel,
Hayden Karlovich, Joey Hile (7), Caydin Bowers (7) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Karlovich. LP: Homan.
Sugar Valley Rural: Homan 3-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Coehen Homan 2-for-3, RBI; Isaiah Nearhoof 1-for-4, RBI; Jordan Litz 1-for-4; Gavin Vonada 1-for-2.
Shamokin: Karlovich 2-for-4, run, RBI; Rylan Price 1-for-3, 2 runs; Hile 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Korbin Kramer 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Cam Kerstetter 1-for-3, run.
Championship
Troy 12, Shamokin 9
Troy;031;071;0 — 12-15-2
Shamokin;061;200;0 — 9-11-2
Justice Chimics, Shane Austin (3), Camryn Harwick (5). Joey Hile, Carter Kurtz (4), Caydin Bowers (5), Ty Neary (5) and Hunter Rodman.
WP: Harwick. LP: Bowers.
Troy: Camden Allen 3-for-5, run, RBI; Kory Schucker 3-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Clayton Smith 3-for-4, 2 runs; J. Chimics 1-for-4, run, RBI; Harwick 2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Danny Hoppaugh 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shane Austin 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Easton Teribury 1-for-1.
Shamokin: Malaki Peffer 2-for-3, run, RBI; Hayden Karlovich 2-for-5, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Rylan Price 1-for-4, run; Hile 1-for-3, run, RBI; Ty Neary 2-for-4, double, RBI; Korbin Kramer 1-for-3, run; Matt Long 1-for-4, run, RBI; Cam Kerstetter 1-for-2, run.