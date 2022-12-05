The Daily Item
Chris Venna and his Shamokin girls woke up in a nightmare on the morning following the Heartland Athletic Conference’s latest bi-annual realignment.
The Indians had become quite comfortable in Division I of the Heartland, finishing second in each of the last two seasons, and just one game behind Shikellamy a year ago.
However, with the conference’s return to three, six-team divisions, Shamokin was slotted in Division II along with the ghosts of postseasons past: Central Columbia and Milton.
Last year, in Venna’s first as their coach, the Indians earned the No. 1 seed in District 4 Class 4A but they were upset by fifth-seeded Milton in the semifinals after blowing a 16-point lead.
As the district’s No. 2 seed in 2021, Shamokin had five shots to tie the score or go ahead in the final 3:30 of the championship game and could not convert, falling to fourth-seeded Central.
Three girls who played in those games remain — seniors Madi Lippay and Des Michaels, and junior Carly Nye — highly motivated to right those wrongs. The challenge facing the Indians before they can get to the playoffs, though, is succeeding in HAC-II against the aforementioned Black Panthers and Blue Jays, as well as Midd-West, Mifflinburg and Montoursville.
Delilah Nazih made a terrific varsity debut last year (9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds per game), and was named all-HAC first-team. She’ll be voted “Most Likely to Draw a Double-Team,” but Michaels (all-HAC second team), Nye (three-year starter at point guard) and Lippay (HAC all-defensive team) can all make teams pay — as can Venna’s twin daughters, sharp-shooting freshman guards Gabrielle and Gianna.
The Indians can be considered no better than a division contender as two-time defending district champion Central returns all five starters. Blue Jays seniors Alyx Flick and Emmie Rowe are sure-fire HAC-II first-teamers after being out-numbered by the Bloomsburg, Loyalsock, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia talent that now plays in HAC-III.
Milton has an uphill battle following the graduation of last season’s leaders, Kiersten Stork and Leah Walter, and the absence of senior guard Morgan Reiner. With only one senior remaining on the roster, the Black Panthers may lean more on junior forward Abbey Kitchen, who ranked third on the team at 5.3 ppg. last season.
Mifflinburg’s Ella Shuck won HAC-I MVP as a junior last season after leading the Wildcats in scoring (16.4), rebounding (5.8), steals (3.8) and 3-pointers (20). Barring injury, she’s a lock to become the program’s sixth 1,000-point scorer. The Wildcats also return a starter in senior Marissa Allen, junior Elizabeth Sheesley, who missed the first half of last season, and senior Emily McCahan signed on after being part of 74 wins at Northumberland Christian over the last three years.
Chloe Sauer, a senior forward, will key Midd-West after breaking out with 8.7 ppg. and a HAC-II third-team nod last season. She’s backed by three returning starters — senior guard Sara Walter and junior guards Emil Kline and Mckennin Voss — all of whom can keep the defense honest from 3-point range.
Montoursville’s Sean Walker, who, like Venna, took over his program last season, returns a solid backcourt in HAC-II third-team pick Maddie Latbach, a junior guard, and senior point Alaina Marchioni.