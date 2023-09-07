Shamokin coach Marc Persing didn’t waste any words this week with his team: this game with Mifflinburg is a must-win for his Indians.
Shamokin hasn’t started 0-3 since 2017, when the Indians went 1-9 and missed the postseason. With few breaks in a schedule that also includes Selinsgrove, Jersey Shore and Mount Carmel, Shamokin has to put some wins on the board soon.
“That’s been the message we’ve preached since Monday in practice,” Persing said. “Our backs are against the wall. Last year at this point, we were 1-1, and after this game, we were 1-2. We need to get back to that point because our schedule is a gauntlet. You’ve got to get wins where you can get wins.”
So far, Mifflinburg hasn’t been the place for opponents to pick up wins. The Wildcats, like the Indians, lost a lot to graduation, but they’ve been able to get off to a 2-0 start. However, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler knows that his team’s facing a desperate opponent this week — as well as one that’s talented enough to give his team a tough battle.
“That makes them dangerous,” Dressler said. “They’re still hungry and they’re still wanting to prove themselves. We can’t be complacent, which we aren’t. We’ve got to make sure that each week, we come to compete, because that’s what they’re coming to do.”
Competing hasn’t been the problem for Shamokin as much as execution. Through two weeks, mental mistakes have been the Indians’ biggest Achilles’ heel. Last week against Southern Columbia, Shamokin nearly played the Tigers to a respectable 14-0 first-half score. But then Southern caught Shamokin’s defense out of position, and disaster struck for a 44-yard touchdown pass to end the half.
It was the second of three Southern touchdowns that came with the ball outside the Shamokin 40. Each time, the Indians found themselves in the wrong position, allowing the big plays to put the game out of reach.
“When you only have four seniors and the majority of your team are freshmen and sophomores, it’s so important that they focus and pay attention to small details of the game plan,” Persing said. “For two weeks, we’ve been pretty solid; it’s just that we’ve let our guard down and we slip up. That ends up costing us big time.
“We came out and aligned wrong twice, and they scored on it. It’s not a confidence thing, it’s not a physical thing and it’s not a speed thing. Southern beats you because they wear on you. It’s a methodical offense that lulls you to sleep.”
This week’s challenge isn’t anything like that. Mifflinburg hits opponents through the air quickly with efficient passing and tall receivers who know how to make plays. Last week against Central Columbia, with Troy Dressler moved to wide receiver because of injury, Chad Martin finished the game with as many touchdown passes (five) as he had incompletions.
Whether he’s at receiver or quarterback, Troy Dressler’s size makes him a tough matchup for opponents, and the same holds for 6-foot, 7-inch tight end Kyler Troup. More important to the Mifflinburg coaching staff, their targets know how to look the ball in, bring it home and make good things happen.
“Our receivers did a great job last week catching the ball, and Chad did a very good job delivering,” Jason Dressler said. “It’s nice having the receiver core that we do. We’ve got three seniors mixed in with some sophomores, and Chad did a real nice job spreading the ball around.
“The guys were successful once they got the ball, and that’s where I really love what I’m seeing, what they’re able to do with the ball when they catch it. They’re showing a lot of grit and toughness, and it’s fun to watch.”
It’s not much fun for opposing defenses to watch, which is why Persing wants Shamokin controlling the clock to keep Mifflinburg’s passing attack watching the action. When the Wildcat offense is on the field, he wants his players staying with their assignments.
“They have size on the outside, so we need to make sure we get the quarterback,” Persing said “When we don’t get to the quarterback, we need to make sure our coverage is sound.
“We have athletes, and we love our athletes. It’s just a question of are we going to make the mistakes in the secondary that cost us a touchdown? But I think they’ve prepared well this week, and we’re going to be ready to execute.”