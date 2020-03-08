WILKES-BARRE — Dallas controlled much of the first half Saturday, on its way to a 58-32 victory over Shamokin in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A girls basketball tournament at Wilkes University.
“They are a good team and they didn’t get to this position for no reason,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “I think if a couple shots would’ve fallen or we talked a little more on defense, then some things could’ve been different.”
Shamokin struggled to get in a rhythm on offense in the first half, having just five points for more than 13 minutes. Dallas used its defense to force Shamokin into tough shots and rushed possessions.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter, with several baskets coming in transition. Dallas beat Shamokin’s press with long passes behind the defense, resulting in fouls or easy baskets.
Shamokin’s offensive woes continued into the second quarter, as it didn’t score over the first 5:13 of the quarter. Dallas stretched its lead to 32-11 at halftime.
“I think we had some good looks and some good shots in the first half, but they just weren’t falling,” Rickert said. “In the second half, we just said we have nothing to lose and try to put it together.”
Shamokin scored more points in the third quarter, 15, than in the first half.
“I told the team that we were in this position before, and you never give up so just keep coming back one possession at a time,” Rickert said. “They needed to get their feet set, get your eyes focused on the rim, and look to drive a little bit more and focus in on scoring baskets.”
Unfortunately for the Indians, they still trailed by 20 points heading into the final quarter.
The Indians were led by Grace Nazih, who scored 13 points, while leading scorer Kaitlyn Dunn was held to just six points.
Lauren Charlton, a 6-foot guard who is a University of Pennsylvania commit, scored 17 points to lead Dallas.
“I think they just have shooters, and on offense they were hurting us with rebounds,” Rickert said. “They were hitting the open person and hitting their shots, but what really hurt us was their second-chance opportunities off of the rebounds.”
PIAA CLASS 4A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Wilkes University
DALLAS 58, SHAMOKIN 32
Shamokin (16-10) 32
Grace Nazih 5 2-4 13, Kaitlyn Dunn 2 1-2 6, Sophie Rossnock 2 1-2 5, Emma Tomcavage 1 0-0 2, Emma Kramer 1 0-0 2, Ari Nolter 1 0-0 2, Emily Slanina 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-8 32.
3-point goals: Nazih, Dunn.
Did not score: Desiree Michaels, Peyton Puttman, Cassie Drumheiser.
Dallas (23-5) 58
Lauren Charlton 7 2-2 17, Deanna Wallace 5 0-2 12, Bella Hill 4 0-1 10, Morgan MacNeely 3 0-0 6, Julia Kocher 3 0-0 6, Nadia Evanosky 1 0-2 3, Haley Habrack 1 0-0 2, Victoria Spaciano 1 0-0 2, Aubrey DelGaudio 0 0-1 0, Claire Charlton 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 3-11 58.
3-point goals: Wallace 2, L. Charlton, Evanosky, Hill.
Did not score: Morgan Solano, Morgan Landau.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 5 6 15 6 — 32
Dallas 14 18 14 12 — 58