ARCHBALD — Valley View held Shamokin scoreless for the first 4:27 of the fourth quarter Saturday, while running off nine straight points on the way to a 53-39 victory over visiting Shamokin in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association first-round Class 4A boys basketball playoff game.
The Cougars (22-4) used the run to open a 45-33 lead.
Taheed Jewell scored 19 points, and Eli Yusavage added 18 for Valley View the champion of Lackawanna League Division 1, which sent all five of its teams in the state tournament, including three in higher classifications. The Cougars made the state tourney as the second-place team from District 2.
Kyle Rupp grabbed 13 rebounds for the winners.
Joseph Hile scored 18 points to lead the Indians. Case Lichty added 10.
Shamokin led for much of the first quarter before Valley View took a 13-12 lead after eight minutes.
Hile had six points in the first quarter while Lichty, and Rylan Price each hit 3-pointers.
Lichty, who had five points, and Hile each made 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep the Indians within 23-20 at the break.
Hile had seven points in the third quarter before the Shamokin offense went cold.
Valley View opened a larger lead, then secured the win by shooting 9-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter.
PIAA CLASS 4A TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Valley View
Valley View 53, Shamokin 39
Shamokin (19-9) 39
Rylan Price 1 0-0 3, Joseph Hile 8 0-0 18, Connor Mattern 0 0-2 0, Cameron Annis 1 2-2 5, Case Lichty 4 0-1 10, Jason Leiby 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 2-5 32.
3-point goals: Lichty 3, Hile 2, Price, Annis, Leiby.
Did not score: Brett Nye, Andrew Leffler, Jenssyn Shuey.
Valley View (22-4) 53
A.J. Kucharski 3 2-4 8, Taheed Jewell 8 3-3 19, Eli Yusavage 6 5-6 18, Dom Memo 1 0-0 2, L.V. Pegula 2 0-0 4, Kyle Rupp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-13 53.
3-point goal: Yusavage.
Did not score: Aiden Smola, Nick Kucharski, Connor Hilling, Noah Veno, Bryn McLean.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;12;8;13;6 — 39
Valley View;13;10;13;17 — 53