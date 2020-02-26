WILLIAMSPORT — The wave of momentum Shamokin's girls rode to 10 consecutive wins and the district semifinals became unforgivingly choppy Tuesday.
The Indians had precious few sequences to feel good about, and none of them lasted long enough to make the difference they needed.
Kaitlyn Dunn's teardrop runner for a three-point lead with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter was Shamokin's last bucket in a game that went to overtime.
Second-seeded Athens had seemingly all the answers for a 41-38 win in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal at Williamsport's Magic Dome.
The Indians, who hadn't lost since falling to 5-8 overall on Jan. 9, were limited to one point over the final 7-plus minutes. They haven't played for a district championship since winning the Class 3A title in 2012.
"I think that game is definitely a punch in the face," said Dunn, "but I know that we can come together and come out stronger."
Shamokin (15-9) will face No. 4 seed Mifflinburg (11-13) in the 4A third-place game for a state playoff berth.
Athens (22-4), which last won a district crown in 2013, will take a six-game winning streak into the title game against top-seeded Danville (23-3).
"Our defense is our key to us winning basketball games, said Wildcats coach Brian Miller. "We're a pretty good half-court, man-to-man defense."
Athens' defense caused the Indians fits throughout, taking away open looks on the perimeter and baseline. That had Shamokin relying on dribble-penetration and attempting to draw contact on low-percentage shot such as runners, but the Wildcats had also prepared for that.
"There were two things we were really focused on while practicing," said Miller. "No. 1 — handling their pressure because they run that 2-2-1 (full-court press) and they love to score in transition. We knew if we gave them easy baskets in transition, it would be an uphill battle all game long.
"No. 2, defensively — because they love to penetrate, throw up stuff and draw contact — we really focused on, 'Do not bail them out with a reach. Do not foul them. Put your hands straight up and box out.' We wanted good, fundamental defense, and I thought we did a really good job with that."
The Indians' created 10 first-half turnovers and the sheer volume of possession kept them in front despite shooting just 26% (6-for-23). Athens managed just 13 shots before halftime, and fell behind 17-14 when Shamokin closed with a 6-0 run. Dunn made a spinning layup near the baseline; Sophie Rossnock scored on a knifing drive; and Grace Nazih converted a Dunn steal in transition ahead of the horn.
"We knew that they didn't like to handle pressure," Dunn said. "I think it really helped us for awhile, but we just stopped communicating and felt apart a little bit with that."
However, the end of a period halted their momentum, as it did after Rossnock's 3-pointer gave the Indians an 11-9 lead in the first quarter. Early in the second half, a questionable foul call also halted Shamokin's momentum.
Nazih buried a 3-pointer from the left corner for Shamokin's largest lead, 20-14. Athens' Haley Barry then appeared to step cleanly between a pair of defenders from the right wing for a layup. The Indians were whistled for the foul about 6 feet from the bucket, and Barry was awarded the hoop and hit the free throw. Though Shamokin did enough to hold the lead after three quarters (29-27), the Wildcats had renewed energy.
"It was huge because we were up six," said Indians coach Jordan Rickert. "It's frustrating. That ghost foul was the momentum-swinger."
Athens' Kayleigh Miller hit two 3-pointers in the final 2:35 of the third quarter, and she and Barry each drilled one in the fourth. Miller's fourth trey of the game knotted the score at 37 with 2:55 left in regulation.
"(It was) not talking on defense and losing their best players," Rickert said. "We talked about the only three kids that really score are (Barry), (Miller) and (center Caydence Macik), and those are the only three that scored. We didn't do a good job of finding where they were (on the floor). When we broke down is when they hit some big shots."
Barry, with a game-high 17 points, and Macik and Miller (both with 12) took all but one Athens shot in the game.
"We have three really good 3-point shooters ... and Avery (Preister, senior point guard) is very good," said Brian Miller. "She doesn't look to shoot at all but she finds those (shooters), and if the zone spreads out she finds Caydence inside."
Late in regulation, Nazih made a spectacular leaping steal of a lob intended for Macik, but Dunn couldn't finish the runout. The Indians then missed three consecutive free throws when trailing 39-38 late in overtime, while Macik iced it with a pair that capped an 8-for-8 game at the line.
"I think it was on us," said Rickert. "I don't think it was their defense that limited us. I think we held ourselves back at times."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Williamsport H.S.
ATHENS 41, SHAMOKIN 38 (OT)
Shamokin (15-9) 38
Emma Tomcavage 0 1-2 1, Grace Nazih 3 0-0 7, Ari Nolter 2 1-1 5, Kaitlyn Dunn 5 2-3 12, Sophie Rossnock 5 2-6 13. Totals 15 6-12 38.
3-point goals: Nazih, Rossnock.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Emily Slanina.
Athens (22-4) 41
Haley Barry 7 1-1 17, Kayleigh Miller 4 0-0 12, Caydence Miller 2 8-8 12. Totals 13 9-9 41.
3-point goals: Miller 4, Barry 2.
Did not score: Avery Priester, Rachel Stephens, Kasidy Peterson, Megan Collins.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`11`6`12`9`1 — 38
Athens`9`5`13`10`4 — 41