ALMEDIA — The Shamokin defense forced six turnovers, including five interceptions in a shutout win over Central Columbia on Friday night.
Indians quarterback Brett Nye ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the 14-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Two of Shamokin's interceptions were caught by Chase Pensyl, who had a great impact on both sides of the ball. Another two were caught by freshman Zakeem Clinton, who wasn’t even on Shamokin’s (4-4) varsity roster until earlier this week.
Shamokin coach and Super Bowl XLVI champion Henry Hynoski was thrilled with his defense's ability to win the turnover battle and control the pace of the game.
“When I was playing for the Giants, the one thing coach (Tom) Coughlin preached was the turnover battle. And time of possession,” said Hynoski. “If you win both of those, you exponentiate your chances of winning the game.”
The run defense for the Indians was also phenomenal. Six Blue Jay (2-6) rushers combined for just 28 yards on 16 carries in the first half, and they were only able to muster 84 yards on the game as a whole.
Despite the defensive dominance, it was not a very pretty win for the Indians. Nye threw an interception on the edge of the red zone in the first quarter, and the game went into halftime scoreless.
Set up by a 25-yard run by leading-rusher Knowledge Artis-Jones, the Indians finally hit paydirt midway through the third quarter when Nye forced his way through the Blue Jay defensive front and into the end zone.
Nye found Ryder Zulkowski for a 9-yard touchdown connection late in the fourth quarter to extend the lead. An interception and a long third down completion, both by Zulkowski, helped ice the game and seal the win for the Indians.
Friday night was Central Columbia’s homecoming game. According to Chase Pensyl, this provided some extra motivation for the Indians.
“When I walked in, I saw the homecoming shirts and I took it as a little bit of a threat,” said Pensyl. “Schools schedule games for homecoming that they know they can win, and you know that kind of got me in the beginning.”
The Indians are now back to an even .500 record with the win.
“It feels good,” said Pensyl. “We know we’ve left a couple games on the table, but it’s nice to just be back to being a respectable team.”
Up next for the Indians is a home game against Greater Nanticoke, who is also 4-4 after their 64-18 trouncing of Holy Redeemer on Friday night.
“We just got to clean up a little bit on offense here,” said Hynoski. “We have the potential to be very, very explosive.”
SHAMOKIN 14, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
SHAMOKIN (4-4);0;0;7;7—14
CENTRAL COLUMBIA (2-6);0;0;0;0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
Third Quarter
SHA-Brett Nye 1 run (Chase Pensyl kick), 6:06
Fourth Quarter
SHA-Ryder Zulkoski 9 pass from Brett Nye (Pensyl kick), 1:56
TEAM STATISTICS
;SHA;CC
First Downs;9;9
Rushing Yards;31-64;31-84
Passing Yards;130;90
Passing;13-19-1;5-15-5
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-50;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Knowledge Artis-Jones 19-82; Chase Pensyl 5-23; Blake Hockenbrock 1-(-12); Brett Nye 6-(-29), TD. Central Columbia: Greyson Shaud 13-54; Gage Chipeleski 7-17; Landon Dietterick 3-5; Talon Piatt 3-4; Gaje Gombert 2-2; Aidan Huntington 3-2.
PASSING — Shamokin; Nye 12-18-1, 126 yards; Pensyl 1-1-0, 4 yards. Central Columbia: Shaud 5-15-5, 90 yards.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Ryder Zulkowski 5-75, TD; Pensyl 4-28; Colton Lynch 2-13; Isaiah Mumford 1-10; Jayce Ginck 1-4. Central Columbia: Eli Book 2-56; Logan Welkom 1-25; Chipeleski 1-7; Dietterick 1-2.