COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin showed right from the start of its game with Milton on Friday night that Black Panthers coach Phil Davis was correct in his thinking that the Indians’ size and physical play up front could be a big problem.
Milton gave Shamokin the ball to open the game, and sophomore Max Madden ran the ball down the field behind his blockers as the Indians took a quick six-point lead, then scored on their first three possessions en route to a 44-7 mercy-rule win at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Madden scored on a 2-yard run to cap a seven-play, 57-yard drive that took 3:23.
“The linemen came out and did their job, opening up big holes and I was able to get to outside on a lot of the runs and get down the field,” Madden said.
The Indians led 32-7 at halftime
“Overall we took advantage of most of our opportunities and we were confident,” Hynoski said.
He said that running back Bryson James and the linemen made great blocks, and the Indians took advantage of their opportunities.
Milton helped the Indians’ cause by committing six turnovers, including five fumbles.
“Our special teams were not very good, and we hurt ourselves turning the ball over,” Davis said. “Even when we started to get something positive going, we turned the ball over.”
The Indians opened the game with a nice mix of plays, setting up Milton with the running game, then putting the aerial attack on display with senior quarterback Nate Grimes connecting with senior tight end Blake Kane (20 yards) and wide receiver Matt Schiccatano (36) for TD passes.
“Blake’s one of my brothers, we’ve been friends since we were 8 and I love that kid. That was a special moment connecting with him,” Grimes said.
Grimes first completion came during the opening scoring drive as he hit Joey Masser for 23 yards to the 6.
“It was awesome,” Grimes said. “We all worked our tails off the whole offseason because we knew they would come out tough. We just came out with high energy.”
He also lauded the play of the offensive line, noting that, although there were some protection breakdowns.
The Indians led 18-0 after one quarter before Milton gave its fans some hope when first-year quarterback Ashton Canelo hooked up with a wide-open Xzander Minium in the middle of the field and the 6-foot-1 receiver took it 45 yards for the score.
Shamokin answered quickly.
On a handoff that almost didn’t happen between Grimes and Madden, the halfback took the ball down the left side, got a big block from Masser, then made a last-second cut to avoid another tackle and took it all the way to the Milton 2.
Madden scored on the next play and, with Cruiz Dindorf’s PAT, the lead was back to 25-7.
Shamokin 44, Milton 7
Milton (0-1) 0 7 0 0—7
Shamokin (1-0) 18 14 12 0 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
S-Max Madden 2 run (kick blocked)
S-Blake Kane 20 pass from Nate Grimes (run failed)
S-Madden 4 run (run failed)
Second quarter
M-Xzander Minium 45 pass from Ashton Canelo (Guering Baker kick)
S-Bryson James 2 run (Cruiz Dindorf kick)
S-Matt Schiccatano 36 pass from Grimes (Dindorf kick)i
Third quarter
S-Micah Miller fumble recovery in end zone (kick blocked)
S-Tate Frederick 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
none
TEAM Statistics
Milt Sham
First downs 7 11
Rushes-net yards 34-118 36-245
Passing yards 97 96
Passes (C-A-I) 7-14-1 6-11-1
Fumbles-lost 6-5 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-10 7-65
Punt-avg. 4-31.2 2-33.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Milton, Owen Keister, 9-40; Tyler Boyer, 6-38; Canelo 7-34; Dillan Ando 10-28; Ethan Minium 1-(-2); team 1-(-20). Shamokin, Madden 16-153, 2 TDs; James 9-44, TD; Seth Hart 2-87; Aaron Frasch 1-2; Schiccatano 1-(-5); Grimes 7-(-36).
Passing: Milton, Canelo 5-11-1 86; Baker 1-3-11.. Shamokin, Grimes 6-11-1-96, 2 TDs .
Receiving — Milton, Keister 2-27; X. Minium 1-45, TD; E. Minium 1-11; Kenley Caputo 1-9; Ando 1-5. . Shamokin,Kane 3-41, TD; Schicctano 2-32, TD; Masser 2-23 .
Interceptions: X. Minium, Masser.