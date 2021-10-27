COAL TOWNSHIP — Midd-West and Shamokin have had an interesting last few girls soccer games against each other.
The Mustangs won a District 4 Class 2A playoff game against the Indians last season, and a 2-1 regular-season overtime game earlier this year.
On Tuesday, the Indians had their turn. Kennedy Petrovich scored on a penalty kick with just more than five minutes to play to give No. 7 Shamokin a 2-1 win over No. 10 Midd-West in a first-round district playoff at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
It was the first district playoff win for Shamokin in at least 15 years.
The Indians (12-6-1) will face second-seeded Montoursville in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Selinsgrove at 6 p.m.
“We knew what to expect for the most part,” said Midd-West co-coach Chris Sauer. “I think they controlled us a little in the first half, and then we definitely picked it up in the second half. The first two goals were both kind of flukes, so it was a matter of who would get a good chance after that, and they got it.”
Petrovich scored on her penalty kick at the 74:57 mark, just moments after her cross to Carly Nye went up the left leg of Nye on a great opportunity.
“I’ll take the blame for that,” Petrovich said. “I could have given her a better cross. She tried her best on it.”
Petrovich said she thought she was going to get a clear shot of her own when a Midd-West player “stepped on my foot. I just needed to get my breath a little for the (penalty) kick.”
Carly Nye gave Shamokin a 1-0 lead 15:36 into the game on a long kick from the right sideline that seemed to have eyes of its own against Midd-West goalie Rylee Weaver.
A little more than 13 minutes later, the Mustangs’ Alyssa Heckman scored on a long direct kick, which Indians goalie Madison Lippay appeared to lose in the crush of bodies in front of her as it trickled into the goal.
It’s been so long since Shamokin won a girls soccer playoff game that, well, no one could quite remember the last time they did.
Neither Indians coach Todd Nye nor athletic director Rick Kashner had a handle on that question.
The coach gave the question to Kashner, and both agreed that last season’s playoff berth was the first in 15 years, but neither had an idea about the last win. No matter, this win was enough.
Both Todd Nye and Sauer expected the kind of close contest it turned out to be.
“It was a game of spurts,” Nye said. “We had a couple good runs, then they’d make a couple good runs.”
Petrovich added: “We’ve worked so hard for this. We’ve overcome a lot and we all kept together.”
Coach Nye agreed. The Indians have overcome a season-ending injury to senior Sadie Komara, maybe their best overall offensive threat, and Lippay was in goal replacing regular starter Delilah Nazih.
“This is what these girls have done all year,” Nye said. “They just keep coming to practice every day. We’ve had people banged up all season and every team in the Heartland Conference is tough. They’ve overcome a lot.”
Midd-West finished its season 9-9-1.
SHAMOKIN 2, MIDD-WEST 1
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
First half
S-Carly Nye, 15:36; MW-Alyssa Heckman, 28:51.
Second half
S-Kennedy Petrovoch (penalty kick) 74:57.
Shots: M-W 12-10. Shots on goal: S 6-4. Corners: Tied 1-1. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Rylee Weaver); Shamokin 3 (Madison Lippay).