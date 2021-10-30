MONTOURSVILLE 6, SHAMOKIN 0
SELINSGROVE — Montoursville cruised their way to a victory in their the Class 2A quarterfinal game against Shamokin.
Lily Saul lead the team with three goals as the Warriors head to the semifinal round where they'll meet the Milton Black Panthers, time and date has yet to be announced.
First half
M-Lily Saul, 30:15; M-Jillian Irion, 25:43; M-Saul, 11:34.
Second half
M-Saul (Madison Mull), 36:24; M-Lydia Earnest, 20:45; M-Jayden Phillips, 19:29.
Shots: M 12-0. Corners: M 1-0. Saves: Shamokin 7 (Madison Lippay); Montoursville 0 (Kierstyn Dawes and Anna Baylor).