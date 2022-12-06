COAL TOWNSHIP — Des Michaels is the rare girls basketball player with the athleticism to create on the wing and the length to wreak havoc inside.
She is a terrific complement to Shamokin teammates Carly Nye, a crafty, ball-hawking point guard, and Delilah Nazih, a tough post with her back to the basket or facing it.
Perhaps the only thing missing from Michaels' unique game was the consistency of being an X-factor for four quarters and from game to game. Two games into her senior season, though, she has been a full-time unicorn.
Michaels led Shamokin in scoring for the second time Tuesday, putting in 11 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 46-24 win over visiting Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Nazih and Nye each added 10 points for the Indians, who pulled away with a series of Michaels' highlights during a sequence that bridged the first and second quarters.
"Des probably played as much basketball as anybody on our team — more than everybody, maybe with the exception of Delilah — this offseason," said Shamokin coach Chris Venna. "Des worked on her game with us; she also played travel basketball; and she got some real good experience playing with some high-caliber players. She learned to let the game come to her more. Her and Delilah have been working well, and I'm so happy with the play of the two of them together.
"Des has come a long way, but she's worked real hard. I have to give her a lot of credit."
Toward the end of the first quarter Tuesday night, Michaels answered a pair of Shikellamy scoring trips with putback baskets that vaulted Shamokin in front 10-7. She then rebounded a Braves miss to open the second quarter and followed with a perfect inbound pass to Ana Wetzel on a curl to the hoop for a three-point play. From that juncture, the Indians added to a lead that surpassed 20 points on a Michaels' layup with 5:23 left in the game.
Shamokin (2-0) played relentless defense, never allowing the Braves (0-3) to get comfortable in their half-court sets. Shikellamy shot 2-of-10 in the first quarter, 28.6% in the first half (6-for-21), and didn't make a field goal after senior Paige Fausey's jumper at the 6:44 mark of the third quarter. The Braves were 0-of-10 from 3-point range in the game, this after freshman Lily Fatool dazzled with 10 3-pointers in two games at the Central Columbia tip-off tournament.
"Our guards up top did a real good job defensively, and I thought our girls on the block did a good job when they recovered from giving help," said Venna. "The difference was the defense. Absolutely."
Fausey matched Michaels with a team-high 11 points for Shikellamy, while junior Blaire Balestrini added seven points, six boards, three steals and two blocks.
Nazih finished with six rebounds in the win, as did Madi Lippay, who tacked on seven points.
SHAMOKIN 46, SHIKELLAMY 24
Shikellamy (0-3) 24
Lily Fatool 1 0-2 2, Paige Fausey 3 5-6 11, Blake Balestrini 2 3-5 7, Allison Minnier 0 2-2 2, Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 10-15 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Cassi Ronk, Nadia Smith, Carly Berry, Emma Koontz, Mya Bronowicz, Sophie Campbell.
Shamokin (2-0) 46
Carly Nye 4 2-4 10, Des Michaels 5 1-2 11, Madi Lippay 3 1-4 7, Ally Waugh 0 4-4 4, Delilah Nazih 4 2-2 10, Ana Wetzel 1 1-1 3, Gabby Venna 0 1-2 1, Cassie Drumheiser 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 12-22 46.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gabby Rapp, Gianna Venna.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;7;9;2;6 — 24
Shamokin;10;19;8;9 — 46
JV score: Shikellamy 45-35.