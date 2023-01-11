COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin pulled away in the second half, outscoring Central Mountain by 10 points in the fourth quarter of a 69-51 HAC-I win on Wednesday night.
The Indians (10-2) dealt the Wildcats (10-1) their first loss while Shamokin won its fourth in a row.
Case Litchy nearly had a double-double with a game-high 17 points and nine boards. He also handed out six assists. Jennsyn Shuey also filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, nine boards and five assists. Joe Hiley added 13 points and also grabbed nine boards.
Connor Mattern added nine for the Indians, including seven in the fourth quarter.
Shamokin 69, Central Mountain 51
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (10-1) 51
Jack Hanna 4 3-7 12; Essex Taylor 3 0-0 6; Hunter Hoy 3 0-1 7; Hayden Pardoe 6 0-2 13; Brady Myers 2 0-0 5; Dom Longworth 1 0-0 2; Levi Schlesinger 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 3-10 51.
3-point goals: Hanna, Hoy, Pardoe, Myers
Did not score: Person.
SHAMOKIN (10-2) 69
Rylan Price 2 0-0 5; Joe Hile 6 3-6 13; Connor Mattern 4 0-0 9; Cameron Annis 2 0-1 5; Case Litchy 6 4-5 17; Brett Nye 1 0-0 2; Andrew Leffler 1 0-0 2; Jennsyn Shuey 8 0-1 16. Totals 29 7-13 69.
3-point goals: Price, Mattern, Annis, Lichty.
Did not score: None
Score by quarters
Central Mountain;17;7;15;12 — 51
Shamokin;11;19;17;22 — 69