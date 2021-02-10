The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ari Nolter and Grace Nazih combined to score 27 points, and Shamokin drilled 11 3-pointers in a 56-43 win over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball game Tuesday.
Nolter (14 points) and Nazih (13) each hit a trio of 3s, while Emma Kramer and Morgan Nolter buried two apiece. Desiree Michaels added 11 points for the Indians (6-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-I).
Ella Shuck scored a game-high 18 points for Mifflinburg (3-7, 2-5), and Elizabeth Sheesley added a career-best eight.
Shamokin 56, Mifflinburg 43
Mifflinburg (3-7, 2-5) 43
Elizabeth Sheesley 2 2-3 8, Ella Shuck 6 2-4 18, Brooke Catherman 3 3-4 9, Jenna Haines 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 7-11 43.
3-point goals: Shuck 4, Sheesley 2.
Did not score: Hayley Mook, Olivia Erickson, Alexis Scopelliti, Laine Martin.
Shamokin (6-3, 6-2) 56
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Desiree Michaels 5 0-0 11, Emma Kramer 2 0-0 6, Madison Lippay 2 0-4 4, Grace Nazih 5 0-0 13, Morgan Nolter 2 0-0 6, Ari Nolter 3 5-6 14. Totals 20 5-10 56.
3-point goals: Nazih 3, A. Nolter 3, M. Nolter 2, Kramer 2, Michaels.
Did not score: Madysyn Nolter.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 11 6 11 15 — 43
Shamokin 18 16 12 10 — 56
n Mount Carmel 72, Milton 32
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, and cruised from there in a HAC-II win.
Jenna Pizzoli scored seven of her career-high 15 points in the first quarter for Mount Carmel (9-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-II), which also got double-digit scoring efforts from Lauren Shedleski (14) and Dani Rae Renno (10).
Kiersten Stork and Kyla Rovenolt each scored eight points to lead the Black Panthers (4-7, 1-7).
Mount Carmel 72, Milton 32
Milton (4-7, 1-7) 32
Kiersten Stork 2 4-4 8, Leah Walter 2 1-2 6, Morgan Reiner 1 0-0 2, Crystal Hamilton 3 0-3 6, Abbey Kitchen 1 0-0 2, Kyla Rovenolt 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 5-9 32.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: Brooklyn Wade, Larissa Shearer.
Mount Carmel (9-3, 6-2) 72
Lauren Ayres 3 0-0 7, Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4, Caroline Fletcher 3 0-2 6, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 14, Dani Rae Renno 5 0-0 10, Jenna Pizzoli 6 0-1 15, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3, Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 0-3 72.
3-point goals: Shedleski 4, Pizzoli 3, Ayres, R. Witkoski, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Molly McCracken, Maggie McCracken.
Score by quarters
Milton 9 8 11 4 — 32
Mount Carmel 23 18 16 15 — 72
n Northumberland Chr. 52,
Juniata Christian 20
MCALISTERVILLE — Emily Garvin scored 16 points, and Rebekah Hayner added nine as Northumberland Christian moved two games ahead of Juniata Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division.
Garvin and Hayner each had four assists for the Warriors (11-2 overall, 5-0 ACAA). Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Anna Ulmer each added eight points in the win.
Northumberland Christian 52,
Juniata Christian 20
Northumberland Christian (11-2, 5-0) 52
Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 9, Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Eden Daku-Treas 1 2-2 4, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-0 8, Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 7 0-0 16, Emily McCahan 0 1-2 1, Anna Ulmer 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 3-4 52.
3-point goals: Hayner 3, Garvin 2, A. Ulmer 2.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Emma Ulmer, Caryssa Ressler.
Juniata Christian (5-5, 4-2) 20
Lindsey Glick 0 0-4 0, Peyton Burd 1 0-0 2, Rachel Shaffer 1 2-4 4, Reanna Hoover 1 0-0 2, Erin Sheaffer 2 1-2 5, Emily Sheaffer 1 1-2 3, Annika Martin 1 1-4 4. Totals 7 5-16 20.
3-point goals: Martin.
Did not score: Morgan Hoover, Jenna Glick, Aleshia Stauffer, Abby Warner, Olivia Tusing.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 12 18 18 4 — 52
Juniata Christian 3 5 6 6 — 20
n Lourdes Regional 54,
Schuylkill Haven 20
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Emma Shimko scored 13 points to lead four Red Raiders in double figures as they grabbed the Schuylkill League win.
Masie Reed and Paityn Moyer scored 12 points apiece, and Peyton Kehler added 11 for Lourdes (7-4 overall, 4-3 Schuylkill-II), which led 15-4 after the first quarter.
Four players scored four points each to lead the Hurricanes (0-7).
Lourdes Regional 54, Schuylkill Haven 20
Lourdes Regional (7-4, 4-3) 54
Masie Reed 5 1-2 12, Victoria Lindemuth 0 1-2 1, Paityn Moyer 5 1-2 12, Peyton Kehler 5 1-2 11, Emma Shimko 6 1-2 13, Meryl Czeponis 1 1-2 3, Gabriella Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-12 54.
3-point goals: Reed, Moyer.
Did not score: Abby Yancoskie, Chloe Rishel, Kaiden Chikotis, Leah Kosmer, Emily Shaffer.
Schuylkill Haven (0-7, 0-7) 20
Scott 1 1-2 4, Roshannon 1 2-2 4, Davis 1 0-0 2, Siket 1 0-0 2, Dress 1 1-3 4, Kline 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 4-7 20.
3-point goals: Scott, Dress.
Did not score: Wank.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 15 17 18 4 — 54
Schuylkill Haven 4 10 4 2 — 20
n Greenwood 44, Juniata 35
MILLERSTOWN — Wildcats senior Abby Taylor finished her first-ever 20-point game with a career-best 25, including eight in the decisive fourth quarter of a Tri-Valley League win.
The Wildcats (4-5 overall, 4-4 TVL) trailed 28-27 after three quarters. Alli Crockett added nine points in the win.
Mackenzie Bennett hit four 3-pointers, and led Juniata (2-10, 2-8) with 18 points.
Greenwood 44, Juniata 35
Greenwood (4-5, 4-4) 44
Abby Taylor 11 3-3 25, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 2, Emilie Brinser 1 0-0 2, Alli Crockett 4 1-2 9, Ella Seiber 2 0-0 4, Sarah Pennay 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 6-7 44.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Leah Ritzman.
Juniata (2-10, 2-8) 35
Haley Mummah 1 1-3 3, Cora Musser 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Bennett 7 0-0 18, Lorena Rivera 4 0-0 9, Talon Walton 0 2-2 2, Ava Shearer 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 4-7 35.
3-point goals: Bennett 4, Rivera.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 11 8 8 17 — 44
Juniata 6 15 7 7 — 35