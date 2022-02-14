SELINSGROVE — Cheers from the visitors' locker room echoed through empty Selinsgrove High School corridors late Monday as the Shamokin girls basketball team celebrated a come-from-behind win over the Seals.
Still, first-year coach Chris Venna had to take a moment to describe what exactly overcoming a 12-point, first-half deficit and holding on for a 30-28 win meant for the Indians.
Shamokin broke a second-place tie with Selinsgrove in Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference and earned a berth in the HAC Tournament.
Wednesday's semifinal against HAC-II champion Southern Columbia will mark the program's fifth tournament appearance, but the first since 2018 when junior starters Madi Lippay and Des Michaels were in seventh grade. The Indians' other three starters, all underclassmen, know even less about an event that wasn't held a year ago due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We had no expectation to be in the PHAC race, whatsoever," said Venna, "but I explained to the girls how significant it is that we came in here tonight with a young team and the opportunity to go the PHAC playoffs. So that's on them. They did an awesome job.
"I'm just happy for the girls. I told them, 'Just enjoy it. You earned it.'"
Shamokin trailed the Seals 17-5 midway through the second quarter, then responded with a 14-1 run that bridged the halves. The Indians forged a 23-all tie at the end of three quarters, and scored the game's final basket with 1:40 to play on a go-ahead layup by sophomore point guard Carly Nye.
Selinsgrove committed a pair of turnovers and missed three shots down the stretch, with Avery DeFazio's desperation 3-pointer falling short at the final buzzer.
"I'm crushed for our girls, to be honest. They wanted this," said Seals first-year coach Aaron Ettinger. "Selinsgrove has never had a team in the PHAC Tournament. To get to this game and have the opportunity to do it, and to get out to a 12-point lead and fall short, I feel terrible."
Shikellamy will make its first HAC Tournament appearance in the event's nine-year history. The HAC-I champion Braves host HAC-II runner-up Bloomsburg in a semifinal Wednesday at a time to be announced today.
Delilah Nazih, a freshman, topped Shamokin (17-4 overall, 13-3 HAC-I) with nine points and five rebounds Monday, while Michaels added seven points and three boards.
DeFazio and Alyssa Latsha each scored eight points for the Seals (14-6, 12-4), who await the Districts 4/11 Class 5A playoffs. Cierra Adams grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with her six points.
Latsha nearly doubled her 4.3-point average in the first half, scoring seven points including a 3-point play off a putback that put the Seals in front 17-5 with just less than four minutes to play in the second quarter. The Indians, who started the period 0-for-5 from the field, closed the half with a 10-1 spurt to pull within 18-15.
"We've been in that position before, and we know we have to stick together and work together to get back up. The game's not over until the end," said Lippay, who had four points, three rebounds and two steals in the quarter. "We knew we had to play good defense and finish our shots."
Michaels' left-baseline jumper started the run, and she followed a pair of Lippay foul shots with a drive that made it 17-11. Nye and Lippay then went coast-to-coast off Selingrove misses.
"We came out in (man-to-man defense), which is not something we have done at all," said Venna. "I thought we played it fairly well, but when the game went to 11-5, I said to our coaching staff, 'I feel it slipping away here. We've got to do something.' We decided to go back to what we normally do, our 2-3 zone, and, the next thing you know, it's a six-point game — like that.
"Our defense stepped up. They've been doing that all year defensively, getting us back in games."
On Shamokin's first two trips of the second half, Nazih spun for a short jumper off an inbound pass and Michaels hit a runner for a 19-18 lead. Delaney Parker's bucket off a DeFazio cross-court assist and a pair of DeFazio free throws kept the Seals in front for much of the third despite the team shooting 1-for-10. Nye's lookahead to Anastasia Wetzel drew the Indians even at 23.
"We just wanted to get back up," said Nye. "We had to keep our cool. We had to keep pressuring them and getting the ball up the floor. Our defense is one of the biggest things for us."
Shamokin forced 20 turnovers, eight in the third quarter, but relentless defense hounded Selinsgrove into 2-of-15 shooting in the fourth quarter. The Seals' last basket was a DeFazio 3-pointer over Nye for a 28-27 midway through the period.
"We weren't able to solve the mystery of us being able to beat a press," said Ettinger. "It's something we had worked on for the last two days, but when the lights came on we definitely didn't handle it well."
"We challenged the girls," said Venna. "We said, 'This is the last eight minutes of your regular season. Make the most of it.' I was so proud of our girls down the stretch."
SHAMOKIN 30, SELINSGROVE 28
Shamokin (17-4, 13-3) 30
Carly Nye 2 1-2 5, Des Michaels 3 1-2 7, Madi Lippay 1 2-5 4, Delilah Nazih 4 1-4 9, Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 5-13 30.
3-point goals: Wetzel.
Did not score: Ally Waugh.
Selinsgrove (14-6, 12-4) 28
Delaney Parker 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Latsha 3 2-3 8, Avery DeFazio 1 5-6 8, Haylee Nava 1 0-0 2, Cierra Adams 2 2-4 6, Shaela Kruskie 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 9-13 28.
3-point goals: DeFazio.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Lydia Geipel, Murphy O'Brien, Kristin Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;5;10;8;7 — 30
Selinsgrove;8;10;5;5 — 28
JV score: Selinsgrove 49-43, OT.