HEBURNVILLE — Kaitlyn Dunn scored with 30 seconds left in the first half on a penalty kick for the only goal in Shamokin’s 1-0 girls soccer win over Jersey Shore on Wednesday.
The Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest was moved to the Balls Mills Complex due to the weather.
Olivia Haupt had three saves for the Indians (10-5-2 overall, 7-3-2 HAC-II).
Jersey Shore falls to 4-12-1, 3-9-1.
Shamokin 1, Jersey Shore 0
First half
Sham-Kaitlyn Dunn (penalty kick), :30.
Shots: Shamokin, 10-3. Corners: Sham, 7-1. Saves: Jersey Shore (Elizabeth Fishel), 9; Shamokin (Olivia Haupt), 3.