The Daily Item
Shamokin and Lewisburg each had four players named softball all-state, part of 13 Valley players honored by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.
Annie Hornberger and Kennedy Petrovich earned first-team honors, and Emma Kurtz and Brooke Sebasovich were selected to the second team for the Class 4A Indians.
The Green Dragons, the Class 3A state runners-up, put Kimmy Shannon, Sydney Bolinsky, Erin Field and Carley Wagner on the second team.
Midd-West junior Sarah Shupp was the only other first-team selection from the Valley, earning a spot at first base on the 4A team.
Lourdes Regional’s Hailee Brown and Makayla Adams were second-team selections in Class 2A, and Shikellamy’s Gweneth Wiest and Blaire Balestrini earned spots on the Class 5A second team.
Hornberger, who will play for Kutztown next season, earned a first-team selection at pitcher after striking out 255 hitters, and allowing 30 earned runs in 133 innings. Petrovich, a sophomore shortstop, hit .500 after going 37-for-74 at the plate with six home runs.
Kurtz, a sophomore, was selected as a second-team utility player after hitting .369. Sebasovich earned a spot in the outfield after batting .310.
Shupp hit a team-high .435 with 14 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and 13 singles.
For the Green Dragons, Shannon, a sophomore, was a second-team pitcher. She finished the year 12-2 in the circle in 100 innings. She struck out 80 and walked 36, and a 1.61 ERA.
Bolinsky, a sophomore catcher, batted .438 with 29 runs scored and a team-high six stolen bases. Field, a senior third baseman, hit a team-high .443 out of the No. 2 hole, including going 8-for-12 in the first three rounds of PIAA playoffs, and scored a team-high 30 runs. Wagner, a sophomore second baseman, hit .342 out of the leadoff spot.
Wiest and Balestrini formed a strong middle of the defense for the Braves. Wiest, a freshman second baseman, hit .360 with six doubles, 13 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Balestrini, a sophomore shortstop, batted .481 with a Valley-high 38 hits this season.
Brown, a sophomore shortstop, hit .521 with 16 extra-base hits, including four homers, and drove in 24 runs. Adams, a sophomore, was named an all-state utility player after hitting .333, leading the team in assists, and pitching the second-most innings for the Red Raiders.