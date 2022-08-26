A year ago, the season opening game between Lewisburg and Shamokin evolved into a classic defensive struggle, which saw the Indians prevail, 6-3.
Both Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks and Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski agreed that shouldn’t be the case this time around. Both are confident in their defense’s abilities, but both believe their offenses have progressed enough in the past year that they should put more points on the board in this matchup.
“Hopefully we’ll have the same result on defense,” Hynoski said with a chuckle. “But we’ve got to get ready to play a tough game with a tough team and get ready for a four-quarter battle.
“We have to be very diligent in our approach in all of our coverage assignments. With all the receivers that they have running around the field and the amount they throw the football, we can’t afford to have any coverage busts.”
That the Green Dragons’ offense concerns Hynoski is a testament to how much Lewisburg’s attack has improved in Wicks’ second year running the program. Last August, Wicks and his players were still feeling each other out and figuring out which pieces went where, which led Lewisburg to score just 18 points in its first three games of the season.
But over the final six regular-season contests last year, the Green Dragons averaged 36.3 points per game and put five games in the win column, relying on the combination of quarterback Wade Young and multi-threat weapon Cam Michaels to punish opposing defenses. This year, there shouldn’t be much of an adjustment period.
“I feel like we’re lightyears ahead of where we were, just in terms of knowledge and where we want to be as a team,” Wicks said. “The guys understand who we are and who we want to be, and that makes it easier as far as teaching guys different details. We’ve gone from 35 kids to 48, so it really seems like our kids are buying in.”
The same is true at Shamokin for a different reason. Last year, the Indians had to opt for their backup plan against Lewisburg because quarterback Brett Nye sat out with a foot injury, forcing Shamokin to build its entire game plan on having running back Max Madden wear down the Lewisburg defense.
This time, Nye is back in action and Hynoski said the Indians should have a more balanced and effective attack with him directing the offense.
“Last year against Lewisburg, we were pretty one-dimensional with the things we did,” Hynoski said. “Right now, we’re healthy and we have a lot of good athletes on the perimeter and the backfield, so we’ll be able to do a variety of things from an offensive standpoint. Hopefully, we’ll see more of a diverse attack for this game.
“Collectively, we have a great group of skill players; it’s probably the most athletic and skillful group that we’ve had in my five years here. It’s a complete team; we just need a couple of linemen to step up, embrace their role and fill in some spots we lost from previous years.”
The Indians also must have someone fill in for Madden, but Hynoski believes the ground attack will remain a strength for Shamokin despite his graduation. Knowledge Artis-Jones has run well for the Indians in practice, and Hynoski is confident he can step into the role that Madden dominated in 2021.
“We have a very talented running back in Knowledge Artis-Jones,” Hynoski said. “People didn’t get to see a lot of him last year because of Max, but he’s primed and ready to go. We expect a big year out of him.”
The expectations are just as high at Lewisburg. After returning to the playoffs last year despite a loaded schedule, the Green Dragons believe they’re ready to take the next step as a program and prove that they can beat playoff-caliber opposition.
“Being able to win some games showed them that the things we’re talking about is believable and not unachievable,” Wicks said. “As we finished last season, it put us in a position to make those goals reachable.
“This summer was a lot easier because we knew the goals that we wanted, and we knew we had to change some things to have success.”