COAL TOWNSHIP — Freshman Case Lichty scored 14 points, while Colin Seedor added 11 points as Shamokin knocked off Central Mountain, 64-49, on Wednesday night.
The Indians (14-6 overall, 11-3 HAC-I) had four other players scored at least eight points in the game.
Lewisburg knocked off Montoursville to remain tied at 11-3 with the Indians with two games left to play in division.
Jack Hanna had 16 points to lead Wildcats (9-10, 8-6), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Shamokin 64, Central Mountain 49
Central Mountain (9-10) 49
Jack Hanna 5 4-5 16; Essex Taylr 1 2-2 4; Hayden Pardoe 5 2-2 13; Brett Gerlach 0 4-6 4; Cade Persun 1 0-0 2; Cayde McCloskey 1 2-2 5; Ashton Probst 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 15-19 49.
3-point goals: Hanna 2, Pardoe, McCloskey.
Did not score: none.
Shamokin (14-6) 64
Cayan Mieckie 1 0-0 2; Joe Hile 3 3-3 9; Joey Tarr 3 1-2 8; Case Lichty 6 0-2 14; Colin Seedor 4 1-2 11; Jennsyn Shuey 4 0-0 8; Dom Michaels 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-13 64.
3-point goals: Lichty 2, Seedor 2, Annis, Tarr.
Did not score: Rylan Price, Cayden Bowers, Jason Leiby.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain;8;14;9;18 — 49
Shamokin;17;10;17;17 — 64