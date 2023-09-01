Before Shamokin coach Marc Persing gathered his team for practice on Monday, he knew the Indians would face two big tests this week.
The first was obvious: The challenge of facing six-time state champion Southern Columbia on Friday night. The second was less obvious except to those who have seen it before: The challenge of the week of preparing to face the Tigers.
“I’ve been a part of some teams that seemed like they didn’t want to be there this week, and some coaches call it ‘Southern-itis,’” Persing said. “When Southern Columbia’s on the schedule, all of a sudden the bruises and injuries hurt a little more and kids get sick (more often).
“But our kids have shown up to practice and they want to get better,” Persing said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Passing the first test of the week might have been easy for Shamokin’s team, but actually going toe-to-toe with Southern Columbia represents a much bigger hurdle. To make matters worse, the Tigers didn’t completely get coach Jim Roth’s seal of approval in their 50-0 win over Berwick in Week 1, even though the defense shut out a good opponent.
“We felt we could have played better in terms of execution,” Roth said. “We just didn’t execute as well as we could have as far as people controlling their areas of responsibility and reading and reacting to what the offense was doing.
“I realize we got a shutout, so it’s not like we played poorly by any means. But we’ve got some really good players on the defensive front. Sometimes, you have to get on veteran players who are outstanding players who have had a lot of success to not forget the little things. We don’t want to get sloppy.”
The same is true for Shamokin for a different reason. In their opener against Lewisburg, the Indians controlled the game on offense and defense. But special teams’ mistakes left the door open for the Green Dragons and ultimately cost the Indians that game.
“All that matters is we lost that football game,” Persing said. “It doesn’t matter if we felt like we were the better team; on that night, they beat us. So we need to get out of the excuses mentality and own up to it when we don’t play as well as we need to do. Football is three phases and we dominated two out of three phases, but we ultimately lost the football game, so what does that tell you?”
To Roth, it tells him that the Indians have plenty of young talent that’s capable of battling his team if the Tigers aren’t ready from the beginning. That wasn’t a problem for Southern Columbia’s offense last week, which Roth was pleasantly surprised to see. Even with new starting backs Garrett Garcia, Carter Madden and Louden Murphy taking the carries, the Tigers didn’t miss a beat.
“We have to make sure our team is focused and ready to play,” Roth said. “We want to take care of business and play well early and not give a younger team the opportunity to build confidence in the game and play at their highest level.”
Last year, that was exactly what the Tigers did. Southern Columbia started the game with a 29-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game, and things went downhill from there for Shamokin in a 43-0 loss.
Persing, an assistant on last year’s team, remembers all too well feeling like the Indians lost belief that they could play with Southern Columbia after that play. Roth didn’t hesitate to say that the Tigers want to make the Indians feel the same way this season.
“With teams who have younger players, a lot of times (the start) is a key factor in how they’re going to be able to handle a team that’s more experienced and has had more success,” Roth said. “So the longer they’re in the game and the more competitive they are with you, the more their confidence increases, and they become a better football team in that particular game.”
That’s exactly what Persing wants to see from the Indians — and what he expects, regardless of the opponent.
“I want to see if we’re going to fight,” he said. “Are we going to be able to drive and block consistently, or now that there’s a little resistance, are we going to give up?
“I know the answer. They’re going to drive and block to the best of their ability because that’s the kind of kids they are.”