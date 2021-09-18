NANTICOKE — Max Madden carried the ball 18 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns as Shamokin evened its record at 2-2 with a 40-13 victory at Greater Nanticoke Area in a non-conference game Friday.
Head coach Henry Hynoski and assistants Sam Schiccatano, Todd Hockenbroch and John Ford were all missing due to COVID-related issues for Shamokin.
“It was frustrating this week without all the coaches, but the other coaches stepped up and really helped us,” said Madden, who scored on runs of 23, 11, 10 and 54 yards. “We picked up the pace at practice a lot.”
The Indians, showing a no-huddle look, drove 65 yards in 10 plays on their first possession. Colin Seedor hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brett Nye.
“We wanted to play at our pace, not the other teams’” said assistant coach Nate Rhodes, who acted as interim head coach. “We worked hard on that in practice this week and on our tackling.”
Madden scored on a 23-yard run to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive before the quarter was over, but Nanticoke came back quickly thank to a 57-yard interception return to the three-yard line by Payton Kepp. Seth Raymor, a 6-5, 250-pound sophomore quarterback, scored from the one-yard line.
Madden had runs of 22 and 11 yards, the latter for a touchdown, sandwiched around a 20-yard run by Aaron Frasch, on the next series, and Tyler Whary had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown before halftime.
Madden scored on runs of 54 yards and 10 yards in the second half.
Zach Fox scored on a two-yard run for Nanticoke in the fourth quarter.
SHAMOKIN 40, GREATER NANTICOKE 13
Shamokin (2-2);14;14;12;0—40
Nanticoke (0-4);0;6;0;7—13
First quarter
S-Colin Seedor, 27 pass from Brett Nye (pass failed)
S-Max Madden, 23 run (Aaron Frasch pass from Nye)
Second quarter
N-Seth Raymor, 1 run (ryun failed)
S-Madden, 11 run (Carson Ososkie kick)
S-Tyler Whary 23 interception return (Ososkie kick)
Third quarter
S-Madden 54 run (pass failed)
S-Madden, 10 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
N-Zach Fox, 2 run (Sophia Lukowski kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sham;Nant
First Downs;15;6
Rushes-yds.;43-265;34-12
Passing yds.;63;57
Total yds;328;69
Passing (C-A-I);3-10-2;3-12-2
Penalties;12-97;4-26
Fumbles-lost;2-1;8-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Madden 18-178, 4 TD; Frasch 9-56, Knowledge Artis-Jones 2-21, Whary 4-18, Carmine Cole 3-5, Martinez 2-0, Nye 3-(-12), team 2-(-1). Nanticoke: Fox 8-40, TD; Alex Fine 4-13, Ashton Brozusky 4-10, Payton Kepp 4-6, Jaskulski 2-(-1), Stachhowiak 2-(-8), Raymor 7-(-12), team 3-(-36).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 3-10-2 for 63 yards, TD. Nanticoke: Raymore 2-8-1 for 17 yards; Keep 1-3-1 for 40 yards; John Kus 0-1.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Seedor 2-49, TD; Frasch 1-14. Nanticoke: Jaidyn Johnson 1-40, Keep 1-9, Fine 1-8.