COAL TOWNSHIP — Harold Albertson went down chattering — as if there were any other way.
With his American Legion team facing an eight-run deficit in the last inning Friday, Danville’s longtime manager broke the silence around the visitor’s dugout with characteristic encouragement.
“Let’s rally back! Let’s go!”
Shamokin/Mount Carmel pitcher Anthony Stutzcavage didn’t cooperate, however. He pitched a perfect inning to cap his four-hit victory, a 10-2 romp that eliminated Danville from the Susquehanna Valley League playoffs and ended Albertson’s remarkable career between the lines. He headed Danville’s American Legion for all but two years since 1972, winning more than 700 games over 4 1/2 decades, in addition to putting in 36 seasons with the high school team.
“It’ll hit me later, I’m sure,” said Albertson, 74, who took the loss with his typical you-win-some-you-lose-some smile.
“We’ve been out-gunned a lot and still stayed with teams. This group of kids battled their (butts) off all year — they really did. We lost some tough ballgames. You’ve got to be proud of the way they battled.”
Shamokin/Mount Carmel pounded 12 hits and got three RBIs from both Blair Wagner and Logan Wills to set up another elimination game at 1 p.m. today against Selinsgrove at the Bunker Hill Complex.
Albertson’s final game was on Bunker Hill’s grass-speckled dirt infield, with his son and longtime Legion coach Brian calling pitches for grandson and recent Danville graduate Tyler while wife Doris watched from beyond the dugout.
A baseball man to his core — he began playing in an amateur adult league as a teenager and became a player-manager at age 22 — Albertson was a skipper straight from central casting, with sun-toughened skin and a voice his players could pick out of any crowd. His chatter was a near-constant stream of inspiration, mostly directed at his batter or pitcher and peppered with rhythmic phrases to link them.
“Lotta life! Here we go! Hum-babe!”
Shamokin/Mount Carmel cashed in consecutive walks to Quinn Rollman and Jack Chapman that started the home first when Wills lined a two-out single for a 2-0 lead. The lead doubled in the third when Wagner launched a two-run homer into the trees high above the 345-foot sign in left-center field.
That was all the support the right-handed Stutzcavage needed. A rising senior at Mount Carmel, he broke out with a 4-1 record and 2.81 ERA during the high school season, and worked off a lively fastball to retire 11 of the first 12 batters he faced Friday.
“It’s getting warmer out, your arm’s getting more loose, and the ball’s going a lot harder,” said Stutzcavage. “The command is there and I’m just trying to hit spots. When the ball’s going where I want it, and having good fielding behind me, the confidence level just shoots up.”
Danville got to him for a pair of runs in the fifth inning to slash its deficit in half. Jacob Petro followed a leadoff walk to Andrew Haupt with a single through the left side. Brycen Heimbach took a four-pitch walk to load the bases before CJ Outt shot a bad-hop single past Chapman at second base for two runs.
“Tough with two (strikes)! Dare him to bring it!”
Danville filled the bases again in the sixth, but Stutzcavage stranded the runners with two of his six strikeouts.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel sent eight batters to the plate in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring six times. Wills had an RBI double, and a Mark Wetzel drilled a run-scoring single for a 6-2 lead after five. Danville center fielder Alex Robenolt made a hard-charging catch of the line drive to end the fifth with the bases full.
Wagner then doubled in a run, and Stutzcavage drove in two in the sixth.
“Two (outs) in the well! Get the ender here! Who wants it?”
Albertson shared warm handshakes in Danville’s postgame huddle, and, after reminding his players to pack the equipment, grabbed an old, Army green bat bag and began filling it himself.
“I’ve been coaching baseball in Danville for 49 years straight. It’s pretty remarkable when you think about it,” he said. “I was addicted to baseball very young ... and I’ve been doing it ever since.
“It just kinda gets in your blood.”
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AMERICAN LEGION LEAGUE
Elimination game
At Bunker Hill Complex, Coal Township
SHAMOKIN/MOUNT CARMEL 10, DANVILLE 2
Danville`000`020`0 — 2`4`1
Shamokin/Mount Carmel`202`024`x — 10-12-1
Tyler Albertson, Brycen Heimbach (4), CJ Outt (6) and Braden Heim. Anthony Stutzcavage and Logan Wills.
WP: Stutzcavage. LP: Albertson.
Danville: Jacob Petro 2-for-3, run; Outt 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Heim 1-for-3.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 1-for-3, 2 runs; Damon Dowkus 2-for-4, 2 runs; Blair Wagner 2-for-3, home run (3rd, 1 on), double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Wills 3-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs; Stutzcavage 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Mark Wetzel 2-for-4, RBI; Evan Salamone 1-for-4, double.