FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — North Schuylkill two of the first three sets, but Shamokin rallied for a five-set victory in the nonleague girls volleyball match.
The Indians won the fifth set 15-6 as they improve to 9-6 on the season.
Dana Burd lead with a team-high 26 assists, three kills, three digs, and a block.
Mady Nolter and Autumn Kehler had 12 kills and four aces each. Chloe Kalman finished with nine kills and four aces.
Molly Rossnock, Ava Bonshock, and Sadie Seroski combined for four aces, four kills, and 17 digs.