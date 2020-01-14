JERSEY SHORE — Chris Zimmerman joked that the 65-mile trip to Jersey Shore for his team was like going to Narnia for the Shamokin sports teams.
“This place ... it’s a heck of trip of for us — not just in basketball, in all sports,” Zimmerman said. “We tried to change routines.
“And on top of it, (Jersey Shore) plays real well in this place.”
Whatever bad karma besets the Indians, Shamokin figured out a pretty easy solution to it during Monday night’s battle of the last two undefeated Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball teams.
Try to grab each and every rebound.
The Indians outrebounded Jersey Shore by 19, while Joe Masser led four players in double figures with 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career, in a 64-56 victory over the Bulldogs.
“We really wanted to play inside-out,” said Masser, who grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. “We were 10 times bigger than them in the inside, so we had to take advantage.”
“I think we controlled the boards in the first half, but we really weren’t taking advantage of it,” Zimmerman said. “We really put an emphasis at halftime that I thought we could have been better, though. I think when we finished in the second half, our rebounding really shifted the game for us.”
Shamokin improves to 10-2 overall, 6-0 HAC-I, but it took a 43-24 advantage on the boards to hold off the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-1) and Nate Ewing’s game-high 30 points.
“(Ewing) is a heck of a player. We knew he was going to get his. We told the kids not to let their heads down,” Zimmerman said. “We had to just make them work for it. Along those lines, I really thought we guarded everybody else really well, and I think that got them a little out of their rhythm.”
The Bulldogs led by a point at the break, but Mason Filarski scored on a drive and Brent Reed knocked down a 3-pointer to give Shamokin a 32-28 lead.
After a bucket by Ewing — his only one for nearly six minutes in the third period — Masser scored on back-to-back possessions, the first coming after a Matt Schicchitano steal set up Masser’s break away bucket with 5:52 left in the third quarter to give him 1,001 points in his career.
“Thank God I have great teammates; they just make it easy for me,” Masser said. “I wasn’t that nervous about 1,000. I knew if I played my game, I was close enough (nine points) that it should come.”
Masser then took a defensive rebound coast-to-coast to stake the Indians to a 36-30 lead.
Jersey Shore never got the lead back, but cut it to two entering the fourth quarter. Reed opened the final stanza with a 3-pointer with 7:17 left in the game.
Ewing knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the game to cut the lead to 49-47, but Masser and Schicchitano were too much inside, scoring on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to six with 4:43 left in the game.
Shamokin pushed the lead to eight when Aaron Frasch saved a missed Masser foul shot right to Schicchitano for a layup with 1:12 left. Ewing hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to get the Bulldogs back within five, but Reed and Masser combined to shoot 4-of-6 on foul shots in the final 40 seconds to ice the game.
Reed finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Schicchitano chipped in 12 points — 10 in the second half — and nine board. Filarski had 11 points.
Cayden Hess chipped in 12 points off the bench for Jersey Shore.
SHAMOKIN 64, JERSEY SHORE 56
Shamokin (10-2) 64
Joe Masser 8 3-9 19; Matt Schicchitano 6 0-0 12; Mason Filarski 4 2-2 11; Colin Seedor 1 0-0 2; Brent Reed 5 3-5 16; Aaron Frasch 0 2-4 2; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-20 64.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Filarski.
Did not score: none.
Jersey Shore (6-3) 56
Damian Williams 1 0-0 2; Nate Ewing 13 2-2 30; Alec Carpenter 1 0-0 2; Trevor Gee 4 0-0 8; Terrence Stetts 1 0-0 2; Cayden Hess 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 2-2 56.
3-point goals: Ewing 2.
Did not score: Tanner Lorson, Tristian Gallick, Jason Stringfellow.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`15`12`15`22 — 64
Jersey Shore`12`16`12`16 — 56