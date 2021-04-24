COAL TOWNSHIP — There was no lack of offense in Saturday’s backyard rivalry game, as the Lourdes Regional and Shamokin softball teams posted football-like scores.
In a rollercoaster of a game, it was the Indians who eventually prevailed, erupting for a 21-11 victory in five innings to extend their winning streak to six games.
Shamokin (8-2) freshman phenom Gabby Parks drove in seven runs, launching the first two home runs of her varsity career, as well as a pair of doubles, in a 4-for-4 performance.
“I was just seeing the pitches come right down the middle, and I knew I had to help my team out to get us an early lead,” Parks said. “I did what I was supposed to do and just followed through.”
Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich added: “Believe it or not, Gabby has had that power for a long time. In junior high softball, I watched her hit balls that I’ve never seen other girls hit at that age. She finally built up the confidence within herself to do what she’s doing now at the plate for us. She earned her spot."
The Indians sent 14 runners to the plate in a 10-run first inning, reaching base safely in each of their first 13 plate appearances.
Facing a double-digit deficit before they could even blink, it seemed as if the Red Raiders (2-7) were doomed to fall victims to the 15-run-mercy rule after three innings.
However, Lourdes put up a resilient fight, answering back with three runs in the second inning before putting up an eight-spot in the top of the fourth to pull all the way back within one run at the time, 12-11.
“I’m very proud of our girls for putting up a fight and battling through adversity,” Lourdes coach Amanda Adams said. “We’ve been struggling with our bats, so it’s nice to see our bats come alive, especially against a pretty good pitcher. I was excited to see them make some contact.”
At the forefront of the Red Raiders’ comeback effort were freshmen Hailee Brown and Maddie Scandle, who paced their squad’s offense with three hits apiece.
Unfortunately for Lourdes, once it got things clicking at the plate, it fell apart on the field, as the Red Raiders committed five fielding errors in the last three innings, allowing the Indians to respond with 11 more runs over those frames, nine of them unearned.
“We only have one starting senior, so we have a really young group of girls,” Adams said. “Moving forward, we just have to bring it together with both our hitting and our fielding. We’ve been getting one or the other. As long as we stay positive, I’m confident it’ll eventually all come together.”
The Indians’ resurgence in the late innings wasn’t all due to Lourdes’ fielding miscues though, as they also tallied seven total extra-base hits, the last one being Parks’ final double, as she then scored the game-clinching run when Cassidy Grimes followed up by reaching on an error.
“It was really important that we had the hot start we did,” Parks said. “(Lourdes) had a good game against us, but I’m really proud that we came out and finished them off the last couple innings.
“When they started to come back, we knew we just needed to calm down a little bit. We were getting a little too anxious on the field, so we told each other to just stay calm, and we ended up responding very well.”
Shamokin pitcher Annie Hornberger helped herself out at the plate, coming through with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. In addition to Parks and Hornberger, three other Indians notched multiple hits. Leadoff hitter Abigail Noll had three, and Grimes and Lauren Noll each added two.
"We’re good at getting our first three runners on base," Petrovich said. "If we get at least one of those three on base, we know we have a pretty good chance of driving them in.”
Shamokin also hit .500 (7-for-14), delivered 10 RBIs, and had six of their seven extra-base hits with runners in scoring position.
“We have a good relationship with our team,” Petrovich said. “At this point being 10 games in, they know what they have to do. They’ve learned on their own how to come back from bad innings and just keep moving forward. We’ve come a long way. Our team is working to bond as a unit and have a short-term memory.”
Shamokin 21, Lourdes Regional 11 (5 inn.)
Lourdes;030;80 — 11-10-6
Shamokin;(10)02;45 — 21-13-3
Hailee Brown and Makayla Adams. Annie Hornberger and Kate Gloesk.
WP: Hornberger; LP: Brown.
Lourdes Regional: Maddie Scandle 3-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Hailee Brown 3-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Shamokin: Gabby Parks 4-for-4, 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Abigail Noll 3-for-4, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Annie Hornberger 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Lauren Noll 2-for-4, double, run; Cassidy Grimes 2-for-5, RBI.