Eight weeks into the season, there aren’t many secrets any more for high school football teams.
So Shamokin’s strengths entering its trip to Ironmen Stadium on Friday night are readily apparent.
“We’re playing five physical football teams in a row,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “It’s no secret we’re going to see a power formation, and a steady diet of (Max) Madden.
“We’ve struggled with that. Their strength has been our weakness.”
Danville has allowed more than 300 yards in each of the last two games on the ground, granted it came against Mount Carmel — who ran for more than 500 yards last week in its follow up — and Jersey Shore.
“We are going to have to better against the run,” Brennan said.
Madden leads the Indians (5-3) with 982 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“That’s where we’ve had our success, I’d like to be a little more balanced,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. The Indians have run the ball 302 times, and passed just 88 times this season.
That’s surprising for an Indians team that returned the second-leading passer in the area last year in Brett Nye. Nye threw just two passes in last week’s win against Milton, and is 34-for-87 for 556 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
“It’s a bunch of things not being quite right,” Hynoski said. “We have to improve our protection. Sometimes it’s not quite the right route; sometimes it’s not the right read.”
However the Ironmen can’t eschew defending the pass completely. The Indians will attack downfield if the Ironmen devote too much defensive firepower to stopping the run.
“(Nye)’s got the arm to stretch the field,” Brennan said. “There is some speed on the outside that we have to prepare for.”
Hynoski also said he feels controlling the ball against the Ironmen will go a long way in keeping Danville’s potent offense off the field.
“When we are moving the ball and controlling the clock, it allows our defense to be at its best,” Hynoski said. “They’ve played well all season, except for a few games.”
Tyler Whary returned his third interception for a touchdown last week, one of four defensive touchdowns for Shamokin this season.
The Ironmen have scored at least 20 points in each of their seven games this season. Freshman Madden Patrick has thrown for 794 yards and six touchdowns, and will be making his fifth start in replacement of injured starter Zach Gordon. Carson Persing leads the Ironmen, and the area, with 46 catches for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“That kid is a good football player. He’s a huge, big play waiting to happen anytime the ball goes his way,” Hynoski said.
What makes the Ironmen so tough to defend, though, according to Hynoski, is the element that Ty Stauffer brings to the Danville offense. Stauffer is the Ironmen’s leading rusher with 823 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“He’s an explosive back, and he can break a lot of tackles,” Hynsoki said. “It’s really difficult to figure out how to devote your defensive resources.”
Both teams are in a battle for playoff positioning. The Ironmen are currently second in the Class 3A race, while Shamokin is third behind Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove in the Class 4A race.
And that’s one of the most important things Danville must remember over the next few week, despite how its regular season ends.
The Ironmen have wrapped up the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title, and still have a district title in their sights.
“I think we still have a lot to prove to ourselves. I don’t think our confidence is shaken, but our feelings and hurt,” Brennan said. “We’ve got to figure it out, though, and get back on track quickly.
“We’ve won our division, we can still win our district.”