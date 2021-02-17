The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Shamokin boys basketball team trailed almost the entire game, but used to a big final quarter to rally for a 64-63 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Tuesday.
Cayan Lee led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Indians (5-8 overall, 5-6 HAC-I). Brent Reed added 15 points, while Colin Seedor chipped in 13 points for Shamokin, which knocked down nine 3-pointers.
The Indians put together a 25-point fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers (two by Reed, one each by Cam Annis and Seedor).
Damien McAlister had 30 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-10, 3-8).
Shamokin 64, Jersey Shore 63
Jersey Shore (5-10) 63
Damian Williams 1 1-2 3; Cayden Hess 2 2-2 6; Tristian Gillick 7 3-4 19; Brandon Wheary 1 0-1 2; Damien McAlister 11 3-4 30; Owen Bloom 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 9-13 63.
3-point goals: McAlister 5, Gallick 2, Bloom.
Did not score: Logan Bailey, Cam Embick.
Shamokin (5-8) 64
Cayan Lee 9 0-1 18; Cam Annis 3 2-2 10; Joey Tarr 2 2-2 8; Colin Seedor 5 1-2 13; Brent Reed 5 2-6 15. Totals 24 7-12 64.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Annis 2, Tarr 2, Seedor 2.
Did not score: Aaron Frasch, Dom Michaels, Jason Leiby.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 18 12 13 20 — 63
Shamokin 9 14 16 25 — 64
n Shikellamy 59,
Southern Columbia 47
CATAWISSA — Mason Deitrich scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Braves turned a 29-24 halftime lead into a 22-point advantage after three quarters.
Davis Marshall scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Shikellamy hold on for the HAC crossover win.
Brian Britton scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, as they tried to rally after scoring only two third-quarter points.
Shikellamy 59, Southern Columbia 47
Shikellamy 59
Cael Amerman 2 0-0 6, John Peiffer 5 0-0 10, Brayden Long 0 1-2 1, Mason Deitrich 5 1-2 13, Nate Luciano 0 2-4 2, Davis Marshall 9 3-6 21, Cameron Lenner 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 7-14 59.
3-point goals: Amerman 2, Deitrich 2.
Did not score: Scott Miller, Jacoree James, Collin Zechman, Trey Wallace, Ryan Williams.
Southern Columbia 47
Kaiden Carl 0 2-2 2, Liam Klebon 2 0-0 6, Connor Gallagher 2 3-3 7, Michael Zsido 2 0-0 5, Thomas Ziemba 1 0-0 2, Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 3, Brian Britton 4 0-1 10, Matt Masala 2 0-0 4, Braedon Wisloski 2 0-0 4, Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2, Tyler Arnas 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-6 47.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Britton 2, Zsido, Toczylousky.
Did not score: Gabe Kulick, Jason Yeick.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 10 19 19 11 — 59
Southern Columbia 10 14 2 21 — 47
n Williams Valley 47,
Lourdes Regional 24
COAL TOWNSHIP — Brady Evans scored a game-high 24 points, matching the Red Raiders’ total, to lead the Vikings to the Schuylkill League victory.
Shaun Potter led Lourdes Regional with nine points.
Williams Valley 47, Lourdes Regional 24
Williams Valley 47
Herb 2 0-0 4, Herman 2 0-1 4, Engle 1 1-2 3, M. Evans 5 0-0 10, B. Evans 10 0-0 24, Ansbach 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 1-4 47.
3-point goals: B. Evans 4.
Did not score: Joseph.
Lourdes Regional 24
Hunter Reed 1 1-2 3, Tyler Novak 1 0-2 2, Shaun Potter 3 1-1 9, Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6, Michael Keer 1 0-0 2, Chris Feudale 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-5 24.
3-point goals: Potter 2.
Did not score: Casen Sandri, Alex Hughes.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley 12 14 8 13 — 47
Lourdes Regional 5 7 7 5 — 24
n Greenwood 54,
Line Mountain 48
MANDATA — Thomas Pyle scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the first quarter to help the Wildcats jump out to a seven-point lead after eight minutes on their way to a Tri-Valley League win over the Eagles.
Line Mountain stayed close throughout to the unbeaten Wildcats, behind a game-high 25 points from Riley Young.
Greenwood 54, Line Mountain 48
Greenwood 54
Avery Morder 5 3-5 14, Sam Myers 0 2-2 2, Thomas Pyle 6 3-3 16, Tyler Sherman 3 8-12 15, Brennan Miller 1 4-6 6, Mike Strohm 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 21-30 54.
3-point goals: Morder, Pyle, Sherman.
Did not score: None.
Line Mountain 48
Nick Snyder 2 0-1 5, Riley Young 10 2-3 25, Damien Fritchey 4 0-0 9, Maverick Bradigan 1 0-0 2, Caden Lahr 0 3-4 3, Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-8 48.
3-point goals: Young 3, Snyder, Fritchey.
Did not score: Brady Bingaman.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 16 13 7 18 — 54
Line Mountain 9 15 8 16 — 48
n East Juniata 40, Halifax 34
COCOLAMUS — Owen Dressler scored five points in the second quarter to help the Tigers grab an 11-point halftime lead on their way to the TVL win.
Tanner Barth scored a game-high 15 points — with seven coming in the first quarter — for East Juniata.
East Juniata 40, Halifax 34
Halifax 34
Judah Miller 1 2-2 4, Zane Cassell 3 0-0 8, Colby Enders 3 0-0 7, Spencer Enders 2 0-0 6, Nick Maulfair 2 0-0 4, Brody Stoneroad 0 0-2 0, Carson Buffington 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 3-6 34.
3-point goals: Cassell 2, S. Enders 2, C. Enders.
Did not score: None.
East Juniata 40
Gannon Ryan 2 0-0 6, Tanner Barth 6 1-2 15, Owen Dressler 3 0-0 7, Dylan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Wayne Dressler 2 2-4 6, Rowan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-6 40.
3-point goals: Ryan 2, Barth 2, O. Dressler.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Clark Ritzman, Brody Powell.
Score by quarters
Halifax 9 4 14 7 — 34
East Juniata 12 12 9 7 — 40