MIDDLEBURG — Shamokin rallied with three second-half goals as the Indians and Midd-West played to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action at Midd-West High School.
The Mustangs (1-1-1 overall and HAC-II) jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the last coming when Emma Martin scored off an assist from Arianna Rich with 28 minutes left in the game.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored off an assist from Sophie Rossnock with 24 minutes left in the game to get Shamokin (3-2-1, 3-1-1) on the board. Dunn later tied the game with an unassisted goal with eight minutes left.
Midd-West 3, Shamokin 3
First half
MW-Alexis Walter (Rylee Shawver), 21:22; MW-Rayna Paige, 8:47.
Second half
MW-Emma Martin (Arianna Rich), 28:00; Sham-Kaitlyn Dunn (Sophie Rossnock), 24:00; Sham-Sadie Komara, 12:00; Sham-Dunn, 8:00.
Shots: Sham, 20-12. Corners: Sham, 8-4. Saves: Midd-West (Leah Ferster), 13; Shamokin (Olivia Haupt), 8.
n Selinsgrove 8,
Central Mountain 0
SELINSGROVE — Sydney Shatzer and Ella Magee each scored two goals as the Seals rolled to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory.
Lilian Poust, Tyeana Barge, Jessica Smith and Amsa Courtney each had a goal and an assist for Selinsgrove (3-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 HAC-I).
Selinsgrove 8, Central Mountain 0
First half
Sel-Jessica Smith (Lilian Poust), 7:00; Sel-Ella Magee (penalty kick), 11:00; Sel-Poust (Magee), 30:00.
Second half
Sel-Sydney Shatzer (Smith), 5:00; Sel-Magee (Tyeana Barge); Sel-Barge (Amsa Courtney); Sel-Shatzer (unassisted); Sel-Courtney (unassisted).
Shots: Sel, 16-0. Corners: Sel, 3-0. Saves: Selinsgrove (Alivia Ravy and Keirsten Yoder), 0; Central Mountain, 8.
n Shikellamy 1,
Williamsport 1
HEBURNVILLE — Eryn Swanger scored on a penalty kick for the Braves (2-1-2, 0-1-1), and Kailee Helmreich scored for the Millionaires, both coming in the first half.
The game was called due to lighting at the 19:38 mark, and will remain a tie.
Shikellamy 1, Williamsport 1
First half
Shik-Eryn Swanger (penalty kick); W-Kailee Heimreich (unassisted).
Shots: Shik, 12-7. Corners: Shik, 2-1. Saves: Shikellamy (Casi Ronk), 6; Williamsport (Lila Vogelsong), 10.
n Montoursville 2,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Lily Saul scored two goals in the second half to lift the Warriors to the HAC-I victory.
Peyton Yocum scored for Mifflinburg (2-1-1, 1-1-1) in the first half.
The game was called with 13:55 left due to lighting.
Montoursville 2, Mifflinburg 1
First half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, 20:15.
Second half
MTV-Lily Saul, 30:00; MTV-Lily Saul, 15:00.
Shots: Miff, 10-8; Corners: 0-0. Saves: Montoursville (Avery Zales), 9; Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 6.
n East Juniata 3, Lewisburg 1
COCOLAMUS — Keistyn Fogle scored two goals as the Tigers picked up the nonleague win.
Marissa Courdriet also scored for the Tigers (5-0).
Sophie Kilbride scored the Green Dragons’ goal off an assist from Taryn Beers.