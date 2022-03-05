MILTON — Chris Zimmerman and Joey Tarr both admit Shamokin's season could have gone either way after Tuesday's district semifinal loss.
"I tell you what, Wednesday was not a good day at practice," Zimmerman said. "The frustration was there. ... We weren't going to practice Wednesday, but we thought we needed to clear the air.
"I'll be honest, there was some adversity in that locker room."
Tarr added: "We decided in that locker room that even though this wasn't the game we wanted to be in, we can't let (the loss) be the taste left from this season."
Tarr scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the opening quarter Saturday when Shamokin opened up an early double-digit lead, and the Indians rolled to a 62-44 victory over Mifflinburg in the District 4 Class 4A consolation game at Milton High School.
"To their credit, they got it out of their systems, and Thursday and Friday were really good days for us. We got them in this morning and made sure their heads were right," Zimmerman said. "I've said before I think we are a really good team. Athens was better than us on Tuesday night, but we wanted to come out and show we were a really good team."
From the moment Cam Annis knocked down a 3-pointer to open the game, the Indians seemed comfortable from the outside, after struggling from 3 against Athens.
Shamokin hit four treys in the opening quarter and led 18-4 when Tarr scored on a drive with 1:24 left in the stanza.
"We all feed off each other, so it was great to see," Tarr said. "If one person is doing good, everybody else felt that energy."
Shamokin may have sandwiched two strong shooting games around Tuesday's clunker against Athens, but the Indians played outstanding defense throughout the district tournament, not allowing 45 points in any of their three playoff games.
"I think we've been solid defensively all season. In our eyes, we are still making a lot of mistakes, but we have guys flying around and getting after it," Zimmerman said.
Tarr added: "We just like to get up in people's faces with our man, and deny the ball. We just love playing defense."
Shamokin led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, but Mifflinburg had a chance to get back into the game late in the half.
The Wildcats scored six in a row and climbed back within 29-18 with 1:01 left on Cannon Griffith's drive. Shamokin's Colin Seedor knocked down a jumper with 39.3 seconds left, then fed Annis at the buzzer for layup that pushed the lead to 15 at halftime.
Mifflinburg scored the opening bucket of the second half to pull within 13, but Shamokin scored seven in a row to take a 40-20 lead after just two minutes.
Annis finished with 11 points, and Jennsyn Shuey chipped in 10 for Shamokin (17-9), which advances to Tuesday's first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Indians play Dallas, a 61-53 winner over Mid-Valley in the District 2 championship game. It's Dallas' first district boys basketball title since 1984.
Griffith had a game-high 16 points to lead Mifflinburg, which finished the season at 15-10.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION GAME
at Milton H.S.
SHAMOKIN 62, MIFFLINBURG 44
Shamokin (17-9) 62
Joe Hile 2 2-2 8; Cam Annis 4 0-0 11; Case Lichty 3 0-0 6; Colin Seedor 4 0-0 9; Jenssyn Shuey 5 0-0 10; Joey Tarr Jr. 5 2-2 14; Rylan Price 0 2-6 2; Conner Mattern 1 0-0 2; Cayan Mieckie 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 6-12 62.
3-point goals: Annis 3, Hile 2, Tarr 2, Seedor.
Did not score: Jason Leiby, Dom Michaels.
Mifflinburg (15-10) 44
Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 4; Lane Yoder 3 1-2 8; Cannon Griffith 6 4-5 16; Carter Breed 1 0-0 2; Ethan Bomgardner 3 2-2 8; Jarret Foster 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 7-9 44.
3-point goals: Foster 2, Yoder.
Did not score: Eli Troutman, Ben Horning.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;20;13;14;15 — 62
Mifflinburg;6;12;14;12 — 44