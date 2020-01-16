The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin built a big lead through three quarters, and then held off a Selinsgrove rally for a 60-51 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Wednesday.
Mason Filarski scored a game-high 19 points for Shamokin, pushing him past the 1,000-point career mark.
Shamokin 60, Selinsgrove 51
Selinsgrove (3-7) 52
Brett Foor 1 0-0 3, Ben Heim 5 0-0 10, Ethan Harris 5 0-0 10, Isaiah Ulrich 1 0-0 3, Evan Hoke 0 1-2 1, Jaron Clark 2 0-0 4, Tyrell Gates 1 0-0 2, Ivan DeJesus 8 0-0 18. Totals 23 1-2 51.
3-point goals: DeJesus 2, Foor, Ulrich.
Did not score: Ryan Reich, Dylan DeFazio, Theo Feiler, Spencer George.
Shamokin (11-2) 60
Joey Masser 5 0-0 10, Aaron Frasch 0 0-3 0, Matt Schiccatano 4 6-6 14, Joey Tarr 2 0-0 5, Mason Filarski 9 0-0 19, Colin Seedor 1 1-2 3, Brent Reed 2 2-2 7, Adam Sandri 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 9-14 60.
3-point goals: Tarr, Filarski, Reed.
Did not score: Cameron Annis.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 10 12 8 21 — 51
Shamokin 15 18 20 7 — 60
n Mount Carmel 64,
Bloomsburg 50
BLOOMSBURG — Mike Balichik scored 31 points as the Red Tornadoes remained undefeated in HAC-III action.
Mount Carmel 64, Bloomsburg 50
Mount Carmel (13-3) 64
Mike Balichik 11 7-7 31; Brock Evert 4 0-0 9; Nate Long 1 0-0 3; Dylan Pupo 1 2-2 4; Tommy Reisinger 6 0-1 12; Damen Milewski 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 11-12 64.
3-point goals: Balichik 2, Evert, Long.
Did not score: Garrett Timco, Matt Scicchitano, Nick Nestico.
Bloomsburg (9-4) 50
Cade Klinger 5 4-7 14; Gabe Snyder 1 0-0 2; Chase Morris 3 0-1 7; Josh Confer-Fuller 1 1-2 3; Nasir Heard 4 1-2 9; Adam McGinley 3 7-8 15. Totals 17 13-20 50.
3-point goals: McGinley 2, Morris.
Did not score: Eric Dubartel, Madden Locke, Jack Howell.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 23 10 17 14 — 64
Bloomsburg 15 10 16 9 — 50
n Danville 63,
Central Mountain 47
DANVILLE — The Ironmen outscored the Wildcats 20-4 in the first quarter, and cruised to the HAC-I victory.
Danville 63, Central Mountain 47
Central Mountain (2-8) 47
Ujjval Adroja 2 1-2 5, Cayde McCloskey 3 1-2 8, Trevor Adair 1 2-2 5, Conner Soo 4 1-6 9, Nicholas Long 4 0-0 8, Jack Hanna 2 2-2 7, Evan Baker 1 1-2 4, Tyler Weaver 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-18 47.
3-point goals: McCloskey, Adair, Hanna, Baker.
Did not score: Brett Gerlach, Brayden Confair, Zane Probst, Ashton Probst, Ryan Pentz.
Danville (8-5) 63
Jack Smith 6 0-0 13, K.J. Riley 3 0-0 6, Jagger Dressler 7 0-0 18, Dante Harward 4 1-2 10, Mitch Vanden Heuvel 2 2-2 6, Brady Hill 1 1-2 3, Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2, Carson Persing 1 0-0 3, Mason Raup 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-6 63.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, Smith, Harward, Persing.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Aiden Witkor, Charlie Betz, Dawson Follmer, Zach Gordon.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 4 16 12 15 — 47
Danville 20 17 16 10 — 63
JV: Danville, 56-44. High scorer: D, Gordon 12 & Witkor 12.
n Loyalsock 64,
Lewisburg 57
WILLIAMSPORT — Aiden Gair scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth to help the Lancers hold off the Green Dragons in HAC-II play.
Loyalsock 64, Lewisburg 57
Lewisburg (9-4) 57
Dante Sims 2 1-1 5, Ben Liscum 3 2-2 10, Nick Shedleski 8 0-0 17, Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 6, Peter Lantz 3 0-0 6, CJ Mabry 6 1-2 13. Totals 25 4-5 57.
3-point goals: Liscum 2, Shedleski.
Did not score: Cam Michaels, Brett Herman.
Loyalsock (13-0) 64
Rivers Parrish 1 0-0 2, Aiden Gair 9 5-8 25, Saraj Ali 4 1-2 9, Dane Armson 0 0-2 0, Idris Ali 7 4-7 18, Rees Watkins 5 0-0 10. Totals 26 10-19 64.
3-point goals: Gair 2.
Did not score: Rohin Sagar, Sean Jensen, Julian Wilson, Chase Cavanaugh, Dom Jennings.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 8 19 16 14 — 57
Loyalsock 17 17 14 16 — 64
n Hughesville 46,
Warrior Run 39
HUGHESVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes scored a game-high 16 points for Warrior Run, but the Defenders couldn’t keep pace in HAC-III.
Hughesville 46, Warrior Run 39
Warrior Run 39
Ethan Hartman 4 0-0 9, Ahmahd Keyes 6 4-8 16, Kade Anzulavich 4 0-0 10, Tyler Pick 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-8 39.
3-point goals: Anzulavich 2, Hartman.
Did not score: Logan Confer, Denver Beachel, Gabe Hogan, Braden Bomberger, Colton Pentycofe, A.J. Bieber.
Hughesville 46
Clayton Poust 1 2-2 5, Blake Sherwood 3 1-1 8, Nick Trevouledes 2 2-6 7, Justus Leighow 4 2-3 11, Carter Cowburn 1 1-3 3, Steele Evangelisti 1 6-7 8, Ethan Snyder 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 14-22 46.
3-point goals: Leighow, Poust, Sherwood, Trevouledes.
Did not score: Dylan Bieber.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 10 9 9 11 — 39
Hughesville 12 10 14 10 — 46
n Jersey Shore 70,
Shikellamy 57
JERSEY SHORE – The Braves held Jersey Shore standout Nate Ewing to just eight points, but three other Bulldogs scored in double figures to pick up the slack.
Jersey Shore 70, Shikellamy 57
Shikellamy (6-7) 57
Chad Blasius 1 1-3 3; Jacob Hernandez 3 6-7 12; Nate Luciano 5 0-0 12; Davis Marshall 7 3-4 18; John Peifer 2 3-5 7; Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2; Jarod VanKirk 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 13-19 57.
3-point goals: Lucaino 2, Marshall, VanKirk.
Did not score: Carson Bauman, Mason Deitrich, Brayden Long, Nate Minnier, Collin Zechman.
Jersey Shore (7-3) 70
Cam Allison 2 0-0 4; Nate Ewing 3 2-2 8; Tristian Gallick 2 0-0 6; Trevor Gee 8 3-4 21; Cayden Hess 5 0-0 14; Tanner Lorson 3 0-0 5; Terrance Stetts 0 1-2 1; Damian Williams 5 0-1 10. Totals 28 6-9 70.
3-point goals: Hess 4, Gallick 2, Gee 2.
Did not score: Alex Carpenter.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 12 10 17 19 — 58
Jersey Shore 21 13 13 23 — 70