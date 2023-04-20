MIFFLINBURG — Shamokin plated four runs in the top of the first, and the Indians never looked back in a 13-2 six-inning win over Mifflinburg on Thursday, dealing the Wildcats their first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II loss of the season.
Autumn Kehler had the big hit in the first, a two-run double with the bases loaded for the Indians (5-3 overall, 4-2 HAC-II). Mifflinburg got two runs in the bottom of the first on an Anna Pachucki steal of home, and Taylor Stewart's steal of home.
The Indians added five more runs in the fourth. Shamokin got a run on a passed ball, an Ava Hughes sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Kendra Taylor. The Indians got two more runs on a Mifflinburg error.
Mifflinburg now as a one-game lead on the Indians and Central Columbia, which beat Montoursville 10-9 on Thursday. Shamokin, Central Columbia and Montoursville were all tied for second at the beginning of the day.
Shamokin 13, Mifflinburg 2 (6 innings)
Shamokin;400;504 — 13-15-2
Mifflinburg;200;000 — 2-5-5
Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Kurtz; LP: Stewart.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 3-for-5, 3 runs; Kurtz 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Gabrielle Parks 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Autumn Kehler 4-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ava Bonshock 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne 2-for-3, double, run.