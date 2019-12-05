Abby Doss extended her finger tips, touched the pad on the wall, and raised her head out of the water to check the times on the clock.
She was looking for a time to qualify her for the Olympic Trials and with one quick glance, Doss realized she posted her time. She celebrated another outstanding accomplishment in the pool.
As Doss prepares for her final season with Shamokin, she’ll do it with the knowledge she reached the Olympic Trials in 2020. She will have little left to prove in the pool other than more postseason honors as she looks to close out one of the most decorated athletic careers in District 4 history.
Doss became the national champion in the 400 freestyle, the 800 free, and the 200 individual medley over the summer as she competed with her YMCA program. She was also the national runner-up in the 200 free and she finished fourth in the 200 breaststroke.
“I made the Olympic trials in the 400 free,” Doss said. “I didn’t know it at first, but then I saw the time. I didn’t look at the Olympic time or anything. I just wanted to go in there and swim.”
Doss might have attempted to clear her mind and simply compete, but once the race was finished and she saw her time it all changed. She reached the Olympic Trials, which will be held later next summer in Omaha, Neb. shortly after Doss graduates in June.
“When I hit the wall and looked up everybody was already flipping out,” Doss said. “I see them all flipping out, but I was kind of still a little out of breath. When I heard them announce it over the speaker I started flipping out.”
Doss, who also owns five state titles, will lead a pack of talented swimmers out of Shamokin that features her sister Gabby Doss and plenty of others.
“I anticipate Abby having another successful season,” Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang said. “I kind of foresee a repeat of the last three years happening. We’re excited for her and her endeavors after graduation with the Olympic Trials and everything.”
Gabby Doss returns with another year of experience along with being pushed by her older sister in the pool. The improvement year-to-year for the younger Doss has been noticeable. She took the top spot in last year’s 100 breaststroke, edging out Lewisburg’s Alexandra Decker with a final time of 1:07.30.
“With Gabby, I’m excited to see what she is able to bring this year,” Wolfgang said. “Of course, she’s going to do great things all season. I foresee her doing very well at meets and progressing well to districts and states like last year.”
Danville swimmers will be starting a new year with a new coach as Danielle Sticklin takes over in hopes of continuing a winning tradition built over the last few years. Danville and Sticklin will be hoping for a repeat with the girls, who won the team District 4 title a year ago.
“I would like to see us have another good dual meet season,” Sticklin said. “I want us to be competitive in all our meets. A lot of that will come down to me knowing how to do the lineups and where to position the kids. It will always depend on how big the other teams we will be facing are too.”
Luke Stine will be one of the top returning swimmers from last year. He will be a key piece for the boy’s side of the program. Stine will likely content for a top spot in the back along with a handful of other events. Stine will be expected to lead the young group of swimmers for the boys.
“He keeps them in check with his humor,” Sticklin said. “He’s laid back a lot of times and that really helps the other swimmers to relax. Meets and races can be pretty intense. It will be fun to see how that helps when the meets start.”
Lewisburg finished second in the team standings on the girls side of the district meet last year. The Green Dragons graduated several key swimmers from that time.
Anna Batkowski will be the most experienced returning swimmer on both sides of the team. She placed third in the 100 free.
Alexandra Decker placed second in the 100 back and will return for her sophomore season. She will also be a key piece on the girls side. She finished with a 1:09.37 in the 100 breast last year. Delaney Humphrey placed second in the 500 freestyle.
Warrior Run has three girls who will be competing in the pool this season — juniors Brilee Slodysko and Madison Rovenolt, and sophomore Jayla Felix. Felix is a returning district qualifier in the 100 breaststroke.
“We feel we have three girls who could all qualify for districts this year,” Warrior Run coach Jeremy Felix said. “All three swimmers started in the program as freshmen with Maddi and Brilee entering their third year.”
Shamokin
Head coach: Jessica Wolfgang
Assistants: Pat McDezitt, Emily Bridy
Roster: seniors — Luis Rivera, Logan Williams, Gavin Blachunas, Abigail Doss, Gabby Greager, Danielle Hinkle, Mikala Moroskie; juniors — Brooke Stine, Sloan Derk, Seth Hart, Mark Kiracoffe, Aaron Shicora, Madison Bridy, Gabby Doss, Megan Roman, Rileigh Nowroski, Gianna Sinopoli; sophomore — Theresa Stefanowicz; freshmen — Anthony Feudale, Eric Zalar, Ayden Clark, Molly Rossnock.
Danville
Head coach: Danielle Sticklin
Assistants: Casey Hackett, Emily Staib
Roster: seniors — Cole Hasenbalg, Seth Lynn, Justin Reidhammer, Luke Stine, Riccia Brown, Vanessa Gill, Blake Hardin, Anamaria Keller, Juliette Nebout, Sidney Springer, Leah Tessarvich; juniors — Holden Dent, Kaleb Hause, Nicholas Krohn, Sara Bowen, Rachael Diehl, Joy Zhang, Zoe Zola; sophomores — Coyla Bartholomew, Ava Blansfield, Chloe Davies, Gabrielle Hackett, Caroline Spahr, Abigail Thomas; freshmen — Ryan Hause, Ethan Riedhammer, Renzo Yuasa, Delaney Bloom, Ella Hummel, Lilla Oldfield, Brenna Ross, Angela Weng.
Lewisburg
Coach: Derek Updegraff
Assistants: Lorraine Tusing and Hilary Palmer
Boys returning starters: Collin Runyon, sr., diving; Hunter Grimes, sr., diving; Thomas Hetherington, sr., Daniel Durfee, sr.; Caleb Leaman, jr.; Jack Drouin, jr., freestyle/backstroke/butterfly; Thomas Haynos, jr., freestyle; Vaughn Holthus, jr., freestyle.
Boys remaining roster: Jakob Powell, jr.; Braden Davis, so.; Rowen Martin, so.; Ian McKinney, so.; Mark Walsh, so.; Isaac Leaman, fr.; Mitchell Malusis, fr.; Zachary Rutz, fr.
Girls returning starters: Anna Batkowski, sr., 50/100 free/relays; Hannah Castellan, sr., breaststroke; Lily McBride, sr., freestyle; Molly Gill, jr., freestyle/breaststroke; Jewels Hepner, jr., freestyle/relays; Delaney Humphrey, jr., IM/freestyle/medley relay; Alexandra Decker, so., freestyle/breaststroke/medley relay.
Girls remaining roster: Brianna Winters, sr.; Amelia Kiepke, jr.; Taryn Beers, jr.; Ryleigh Faust, jr.; Jazmin Garza, jr.; Lucy Gustafson, jr.; Azim Edens, so.; Catherine Jacobson, so.; Liberty Justice-Dean, so.; Reese McGregor, so.; Kathleen McTammany, so.; Carina Pavlov, so.; Medha Yenireddy, so.; Katelyn Beers, fr.; Brianna Camacho, fr.; Anaya Davis, fr.; Livia Holthus, fr.