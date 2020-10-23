Shamokin and Selinsgrove play tonight for the opportunity to host the other in next week’s District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
While that kind of consecutive-weeks rematch isn’t a rare occurrence, it’s unprecedented this year because their playoff matchup will be the teams’ third meeting because of the adjustments the Heartland Athletic Conference made to its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tonight’s contest doesn’t count in the HAC-I standings, but it should be an interesting look at both teams heading into the postseason.
Shamokin won the first meeting, 16-0, thanks to nine points from its special teams. However, the Indians have won games much differently over the three weeks since.
Sophomore quarterback Brett Nye blossomed in that span, topping 300 passing yards twice and throwing four touchdown passes on just four completions in last week’s win over Milton. Nye has thrown for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, his first as a starter.
Indians senior Billy Delbaugh and sophomore Ryder Zulkowski have been his favorite targets. Delbaugh is averaging nearly 30 yards on his 17 catches and has eight TD grabs, while Zulkowski has 17 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns for the Indians.
“They’ve definitely been slinging it around, and are much more two-dimensional than when we played them the first time,” Hicks said. “It certainly makes them a little tougher to defend.”
That diversity is what Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski has stressed all season, even before Nye (who had only 265 yards in the first three games of the season) broke out.
“You always build off the running game, but I knew what kind of quarterback Brett could be,” Hynoski said. “I feel really confident in our offense right now.”
Max Madden and Aaron Frasch give the Indians balance in the running game, which is how the Indians controlled the clock in the second half of their victory over Selinsgrove. Shamokin ran the ball 46 times in that victory. Madden finished that win with 94 yards, and leads the team with 507 yards and four TDs. Frasch has 244 yards on the ground and another 134 yards on six catches.
Of course, the Seals have made a living this season with defense. Selinsgrove has allowed one score or fewer in five of its six games. Selinsgrove has 13.5 sacks on the season, led by Brandon Hile’s five. Teague Hoover (68) and Ryan Aument (67) lead the team in tackles. Aument is second on the team with four sacks, and leads with 12 tackles for a loss.
As if Selinsgrove needed any more help, standout Nate Schon returned from injury last week with five tackles from his defensive tackle position. Schon committed to Iowa State on Tuesday night to wrestle for the Cyclones.
“It’s great to see him suit up again just because he’s a senior and this is last chance,” Hicks said of his four-year starter. “Of course, it’s also nice to get one of the top players in the league back.”
The Seals’ offense has played much better since a midseason three-game losing streak during which it didn’t manage a touchdown in losses to Central Mountain, the Indians and Jersey Shore. Entering the Shikellamy game, the Seals moved to more of an I-formation base offense, and shuffled personnel on the offensive line.
“It’s a credit to the kids that they put the time into learning (a new offense),’ Hicks said. “We simplified things a bit, and we feel we’ve found some things that work for us.”
The adjustments produced a more consistent running game in back-to-back victories against the Braves and Central Mountain.