By Harold Raker
For The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Freshman Colton Lynch and his Shamokin teammates were nervous when faced with their final chance this season to give something to the Indians’ wrestling program that would be cherished forever.
After trying and falling short until a late-season surge, Lynch and his teammates secured Shamokin’s 700th victory, 62-9 over Sugar Valley Rural Charter School on Tuesday night.
Lynch thrilled the home crowd at 182 pounds when he climbed out of a cradle by Corey King and used a cradle of his own to reverse King and pin him in 2:58, putting the match officially out of reach for the visiting Phoenix.
“I started off slow and I know I’ve gotta work on my shots,” Lynch said, noting that, for him, it was important to stay comfortable on the mat.
“I was going to Turk him but then I cross-faced and got my (takedown). When I saw that chance for an inside cradle, I took it,” Lynch added. “That was a tough situation and that was one of my poorer matches.
“It was a big match for us tonight. I knew it was a big deal, and I didn’t want to ruin it.”
Shamokin coach Todd Hockenbroch, who helped secure some of the program’s wins back when he claimed back-to-back PIAA silver and bronze medals in Hershey, joked afterward, “If we didn’t get it this year, I wasn’t coming back.”
Hockenbroch said his wrestlers, from the start of the season, had two goals: to achieve 700 wins and to record 75 pins. They needed two falls Tuesday, and got seven.
“They wanted to make sure we hit 700 wins and they really took pride and the onus on this,” Hockenbroch said. “They wrestled the lights out. We’re where we need to be right now.
“I had two grandfathers, myself, and my son now (in the program), so it means a lot,” Hockenbroch added amid a noisy celebration. “I’m choking up here. It means a lot to be a part of it.”
Shamokin’s Wade Alleman had used four takedowns to dispatch a tough senior, Naaman Conoway, 8-5 in the opening bout at 120. Indians junior 126-pounder Collin Bozza stormed onto the mat for the match’s second bout and dominated for a second-period fall. He took down Gavin Hampton twice in the first period (giving up an escape), then took him down and let him up again to open the second before tossing him to his back and pinning him in 3 minutes, one second.
“We couldn’t get too high-headed. We knew what we had to do, and we went out and got it down and focused on 700 wins,” said Bozza while navigating a throng of celebrating fans in the middle of the mat. He said finishing the season on such a high note, with four straight wins “means a lot to us. We’re going to come back strong next year. We’re only losing one (starter) and, with all the talent we have, we are going to come back strong next year and get more wins.”
Indians sophomore Tyler Whary followed with the second pin, in 31 seconds, over Kadin Leigey. The Phoenix wrestler scored first on an early takedown, but Whary reversed him to his back for the quick fall and a 15-0 Shamokin lead.
Senior Wolfgang Pearson (145) and sophomore Max Madden (160) pinned their opponents in the first period before sophomore Brian Long added a pin in 2:58. Sugar Valley’s Gavin Vonada chose the top referee’s position to open the second, but Long used a switch to reverse him to his back for the fall.
Despite a limited number of opportunities, the Indians had a 16-4 advantage in takedowns.
Shamokin 62, Sugar Valley Rural Charter 9
120: Wade Alleman (S) dec. Naaman Conaway, 8-5; 126: Collin Bozza (S) pinned Gavin Hampton, 3:01; 132: Tyler Whary (S) pinned Kadin Leigey, 0:31; 138: Dominic Kennedy (SV) won by forfeit; 145: Wolfgang Pearson (S) pinned Corbin Homan, 1:22; 152: Max Madden (S) pinned Kirk Johnson, 1:36; 160: Brian Long (S) pinned Gavin Vonada, 2:58; 170: Kyle Stahl (SV) dec. Kevin Markowski, 8-5; 182: Colton Lynch (S) pinned Corey King, 2:58; 195: Nik Seitz (S) won by forfeit; 220: Micah Miller (S) won by forfeit; 285: Garrett Kitchen (S) pinned Tre Wagner, 0:08; 106: Reese Alleman (S) won by forfeit; 113: No match.
Note: Shamokin had one team point deducted at 182 for unsportsmanlike conduct.