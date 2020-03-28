Shamokin senior friendly and competitive

Shamokin senior Abby Doss is a bit of a celebrity in Pennsylvania high school swimming, and with good reason.
Earlier this year, Doss won the District 4 titles in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle, making her a perfect eight-for-eight at districts in those events.
Doss won five state titles — three in the 500 freestyle, and two in the 200 IM — and was a heavy favorite to win both of those races again before the PIAA meet was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Add in some YMCA national titles and a Division I scholarship to swim at North Carolina State, and the result is a swimmer that many people aspire to be like. Doss was also named The Daily Item Girls Swimmer of the Year for the fourth straight year.
“I think a lot of kids see her and what she’s able to accomplish,” Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang said. “In our district, I think a lot of kids look up to her. At big meets, people come up to her and want to talk, want tips, just want to know her.”
Doss said the attention from competitors was “kind of weird” at first, but she was happy to help, especially because people such as Mifflinburg graduate Adriana Grabski — who swam at Virginia Tech — gave Doss someone to look up to when she was an aspiring swimmer.
“It’s definitely humbling to have people looking at me, and thinking, ‘I want to swim like her,’” Doss said. “I just try to give them a little tip. People want to take a picture together sometimes, so I’ll do that.
“That has helped me make so many friends from other schools.”
Taking time to interact with other swimmers hasn’t cost Doss anything in terms of performance.
“She never gets worked up before big meets,” Wolfgang said. “Talking to other people never affects her focus before one of her races. She’s always so positive and confident.”
Doss has been successful because of her physical attributes and swimming technique, but she said it was more about her mentality.
“Mentally, the way she prepares her mind and body for practices and meets, and then physically, she has raw talent,” Wolfgang said. “The combination of both the physical and mental makes her so good.”
Doss said: “I’ve seen girls who have the ability and stay with me in practice, but for whatever reason can’t get the times I do in meets. I try to help them, and then helping them helps me, and we’re both getting better.”
Doss tries to use little things she picks up to help other swimmers to perfect her own technique and approach. She also uses film study to fine tune.
“I have so many videos right now on my phone of my stroke,” Doss said. “I ask my coaches anytime they see me faltering to tape it, so I can now what my stroke looks like when it isn’t perfect. Then I can work on fixing it before the next race.
“After practice we talk about that a lot. I like to pick one thing per practice to work on. I don’t just say I’m going to work on my turns. I pick one specific part of my turn — something really small — to work on.”
Doss said those small things can trim tenths or hundredths of a second off time, and together that adds up.
“I really think that is what got me to the Olympic Trials cut (in the 400 freestyle),” Doss said.
Doss was scheduled to compete in the Olympic Trials in June, but she said she expects that to be postponed, as the Tokyo Olympics were.
The 500 freestyle has been Doss’ most dominant race in high school because she looks at it differently than most of her competitors.
“She’s training a lot for really long distances, especially for the Olympic Trials,” Wolfgang said. “That really helped. In high school, the longest race is the 500, and to her, that’s middle distance. She’s used to swimming the mile.
“Her endurance level for high school is impressive.”
Doss said that training gave her a mental edge in the race.
“Some girls are like, ‘That’s so long; I’ll never do that,’” Doss said. “In practice, I train really long distances. ... I personally think the 500 is a shorter race, but because of the endurance and how fast you go, it can seem long.”
For now, Doss is staying in shape by biking, hiking, doing yoga and lifting weights until she can get back to swimming.
“I definitely miss being the pool,” Doss said. “At least I’m able to get outside, though. It’s a blessing to live in the middle of the country.”
Doss and one other girl were recruited by N.C. State to be distance swimmers next year. Doss’ future teammate has been stuck in her house because she lives in New York City, one of the hardest-hit places by the coronavirus.
Doss said she expects to the swim the 400 IM, 500 freestyle and the mile for the Wolfpack.
“I just want to do my best at N.C. State, and represent one of the major swimming schools,” Doss said.