Shamokin Area High School senior Jayden McKeen is a reliable teammate and devoted leader on the school’s boys soccer team, but his coach said McKeen’s success doesn’t stop when he leaves the field.
“Jayden is a veteran player that helps out the new kids,” Shamokin boys soccer coach Jon Grybos said. “He takes on the role of a coach at practice and helps lead the team.”
McKeen said that when he starts something, he commits to it. “When I do something, I want to put the time into it and make it worthwhile,” he said.
So far this season, McKeen leads the Indians with 11 goals and has assisted another goal.
McKeen’s commitment to his team, his passion for academics, and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Jayden is good at everything, and he’s humble about it,” Grybos said. “He’s the kind of kid that you wish you had more of.”
McKeen said he’s been playing soccer since he was 5 years old. That experience, his coach said, and his involvement on the team goes beyond that of the average player.
“Even in the off-season, Jayden attends everything. He encourages other guys to lift weights and run on the track.” Grybos said. “He’ll even lead other players and go on runs at night.”
In the spring, McKeen runs with the Shamokin track and field team.
When he isn’t pushing himself and his teammates to do better on the field, McKeen spends a lot of time studying. He is taking three Advanced Placement courses this school year, he said.
“I’m really interested in the sciences,” McKeen said. “Even outside of my classwork, I do a lot of research and read everything I can.
“He’s an actual genius,” Grybos said when asked about McKeen’s academic accomplishments.
His passion for science guides McKeen’s extracurriculars as well. He is a member of the school’s Science club, the Environmental and chemistry club.
In his limited free time, McKeen said he tries to stay involved in his community.
He is a member of the Future Innovators of Shamokin. “Our goal is to try and improve the livelihood of Shamokin,” McKeen said. “We want to see the place we live in getting better.”
McKeen has not yet decided where he will go to college after he graduates this spring. Both athletics and academics are important to him as he considers his options.
“I want to see how far I can go with soccer. I want to pursue athletics,” he said. “I also want to go somewhere with a strong biomedical program. I’d like to do something with genealogy.”
McKeen will continue working hard throughout the soccer season and the rest of his senior year.
“I’m dedicated to being the best version of myself,” he said. “No matter what I’m working on, I want to be as good as I can.”