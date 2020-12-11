Shamokin strives for more success in HAC-II wrestling

Shamokin wrestling coach Todd Hockenbroch said his Indians have been trying to get the most out of each day of practice because they know the season could end at any time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While the season hasn’t been shelved yet, it was put on pause Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that — among other restrictions — there would be no high school sports between Saturday and Jan. 3.
“The safety of all athletes is paramount more than ever this year,” Hockenbroch said. “If we all do our part to ensure safety, hopefully, we can still crown state champions at the end of this season. Knowing the hard work and dedication that is put into this sport to be successful, it would break my heart to see that taken away from anyone, especially in this sport.”
The Indians have expectations of improvement after going 4-9 last year. Shamokin did win its final four dual matches of the season, and Hockenbroch hopes that continues into this year’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II competition.
“We should be able to pick up right where we left off with being competitive,” Hockenbroch said. “Our freshmen that struggled early last season began turning it around and will continue to do so.”
The Indians return a strong junior class, led by Max Madden (23-7), Tyler Whary (18-10), and Wade Alleman (16-11).
Madden has a 56-14 record through two seasons but has fallen short of his goal to qualify for states.
“Max had a great offseason in the weight room and a successful football season staying healthy,” Hockenbroch said. “Max does have high expectations for himself as an athlete, and staying healthy through a tough season will be key in him achieving what he wants.”
Madden will also be counted on for his leadership.
“Max has been a leader for the program since ninth grade,” Hockenbroch said. “(Seniors) Collin Bozza, Brian Long, and Micah Miller also have great leadership qualities on and off the mat.”
Midd-West has one of the top returning wrestlers in HAC-II in senior Avery Bassett, who recently committed to wrestle at George Mason.
Bassett went 43-4 and placed third in the state at 145 pounds last year. Bassett is a three-time state qualifier with a 116-17 record for the Mustangs.
Midd-West also returns senior Trey Lauver and sophomore Connor Heckman, who both won 30 or more matches for a team that went 16-6 a year ago.
Milton will be led by senior Kyler Crawford, a two-time state qualifier who went 36-10 last year. T.J. Walter, Aven Ayala, Zane Neaus, Chase Hoffman, Jaden Wagner and Jason Valladares also return to give the Black Panthers a large and experienced senior class.
“This year’s team features a mixture of experience and youth,” Milton coach Josh Anspach said. “We will be led by the senior class, and have a lot of talented underclassmen to fill the lineup. The wrestlers have been working hard, and I am extremely excited to see them compete.”
Anspach said he had high expectations for the team this season. The Black Panthers aim to qualify for state duals, and Anspach said he wants to place “multiple individual wrestlers on the podium for individual states.”
Lewisburg is aiming to improve on its .500 record (12-12) from a season ago, and will need contributions from underclassmen to do so.
“Our goal for the season is to look to improve each day and develop throughout the season,” Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said. “We have a lot of underclassmen on our team with only three seniors in our lineup.”
One wrestler Michaels hopes will set the tone is junior Kaiden Wagner, who went 34-8 last year and placed third at regionals. The Green Dragons have 12 freshmen or sophomores on their 19-member roster.
Michaels said he was pleased with what he saw from his team in early-season practices.
“We like the attitude and work ethic that our team has brought to the first week of practice,” Michaels said. “We feel if we maintain this approach as a team, we can take positive steps forward.”
Montoursville and Loyalsock also compete in HAC-II.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II WRESTLING
Valley schools (Key returners with last year’s record, unless noted)
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Justin Michaels
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 12-12
Key returners: Jace Gessner, so., 106/113 pounds (18-12); Tom Lyons, sr., 120/126 (18-10); Kaiden Wagner, jr., 126/132 (34-8); Logan Bartlett, sr., 145/152 (22-12); Brady Cromley, jr., 152/160 (14-6).
Rest of roster: Chase Long, fr., 106; Quinton Bartlett, fr., 106/113; Caden Michaels, fr., 106/113; Collin Adams, sr., 120; Derek Gessner, so., 126; Ivan Suncar, fr., 138; Jackson Ramsey, fr., 138; Daniel Leao, fr., 145; Hayden Runyon, so., 145/152; Trent Wenrich, so., 160/170; Derek Shedleski, so., 160/170; Hagen Persun, so., 160/170; Zander Walter, jr., 189; Adam Gilligbauer, jr., 285.
MIDD-WEST MUSTANGS
Coach: Dale Franquet
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 16-6
Key returners: Austin Aucker, sr., 132 pounds (23-15); Avery Bassett, sr., 145/152 (43-4); Kyle Ferster, so., 106/113 (26-14); Conner Heckman, so., 113/120 (36-8); Trey Lauver, sr., 189/215 (30-9).
Rest of roster: Unavailable at press time.
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
Coach: Josh Anspach
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 15-8
Key returners: T.J. Walter, sr., 138 pounds (27-14 as sophomore); Kyler Crawford, sr., 145 (36-10); Aven Ayala, sr., 189 (17-13); Nathan Rauch, jr., 215 (23-12).
Rest of roster: Tyler Geiswhite, so., 113; Aidan Keiser, so., 132; Zane Neaus, sr., 132; Chase Hoffman, sr., 152; Jaden Wagner, sr., 145; Dillon Ando, so., 160; Jason Valladares, sr., 170; Luke Roup, jr., 215; Ryan Bickhart, fr., 120; Alex Hoffman, fr., 160; Nolan Loss, so., 285; Paul Rauhland, so., 285.
SHAMOKIN INDIANS
Coach: Todd Hockenbroch
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year’s record: 4-9
Key returners: Wade Alleman, jr., 113 pounds (16-11); Tyler Whary, jr., 152 (18-10); Max Madden, jr., 160 (23-7); Micah Miller, sr., 189 (15-13).
Rest of roster: Reese Alleman, jr., 120; Ayden Mikulak, so., 126; Dan Bartholomew, jr., 132; Collin Bozza, sr., 138; Sayyidakbar Akbarov, fr., 145; Brian Long, sr., 160; Colton Lynch, so., 160; Ryder Zulkowski, so., 172; Robert Harvey, jr., 189; Garrett Kitchen, jr., 215; Steve Bartholomew, sr., 285; Zack Kinsey, sr., 285; Nate Rhodes; Jarrod Scandle.