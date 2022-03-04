MOUNT CARMEL — There were many times on Friday night where the District 4 Class 4A consolation game appeared to be getting away from Lewisburg.
Early on when they fell behind by nine points, or the third period, when again Shamokin built an eight-point lead.
However, both times the Green Dragons climbed back into the game, including a tie late in the fourth quarter. But Lewisburg never got the lead, and Carly Nye converted a fastbreak layup with 57 seconds left in the game, and two foul shots in the final five seconds to lift Shamokin to a 32-28 win over Lewisburg at Mount Carmel High School.
"We have one senior. We have to learn from our mistakes. We make a couple foul shots (the Green Dragons were 5-of-16)," Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said. "We fought to the end and I'm super proud of the girls. We started 0-5, we were behind the eight ball. We had a lot of injuries, we had a lot of COVID.
"The girls stuck it out, and the girls worked hard."
Shamokin (19-6) advances to the state tournament to face District 2 champion Dunmore on Wednesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament. Lewisburg finishes its season at 10-15.
“We’re going to enjoy the experience (of the state playoffs),” Shamokin coach Chris Venna said. “Regardless, win or lose, we’re going to come in and look to build on that for next year.”
Each time Shamokin seemed to take control of the game, the Indians had a hard time with Lewisburg's Keeley Baker inside. The junior finished with game-highs in points (12) and rebounds (13). The Indians built a 15-6 lead after one quarter thanks to six quick points from Des Michaels, a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer by Nye, and 11 Lewisburg turnovers.
"After the first couple of minutes, we settled down (against the pressure)," Sample said. "We worked the ball around, and did a better job."
Baker opened the second quarter with a putback, the first of her three buckets on offensive rebounds in an 8-0 Lewisburg run to open the second period. When Sydney Bolinsky made a foul shot with 3:51 left in the first half, Lewisburg had pulled within 15-14.
"We had a hard time handling her,” Venna said. “The biggest thing was trying to handle her, defend her and keep her off the boards.”
Sample added: "Keeley worked extremely hard. She's just started playing basketball two or three years ago, and she's come a long way."
Shamokin scored the final six points of the half, taking a 21-14 lead at halftime when Ana Wetzel knocked down a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first half. Baker's putback with cut the Shamokin lead back to four, but the Indians pushed the lead to eight with 4:25 left in the third quarter at 26-18 on a Delilah Nazih driving bucket.
The Green Dragons would answer with eight straight to tie the game on Maddie Still's bucket tied the game at 26-26 late in the third quarter. Shamokin would take the lead on a Michael's bucket with 6:33 left in the game, before Sophie Kilbride tied the game with 3:15 left.
Nye's fast break layup gave Shamokin the lead with 57 seconds left in the game, and Kilbride had a tying jumper rattled out with 14 seconds left, before Shamokin forced a tieup with six seconds left to get the ball back.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A CONSOLATION GAME
At Mount Carmel H.S.
SHAMOKIN 32, LEWISBURG 28
Lewisburg (10-15) 28
Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-6 1; Maddie Still 2 1-2 5; Sophie Kilbride 1 1-2 3; Anna Baker 0 2-4 2; Keeley Baker 6 0-2 12; Marie Bozella 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 6-15 28.
3-point goals: Bozella.
Did not score: Elisa Fellon.
Shamokin (19-6) 32
Carly Nye 2 4-4 9; Des Michaels 4 2-2 10; Madi Lippay 2 1-2 5; Deliliah Naziah 2 1-4 5; Ana Wetzel 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 8-12 32.
3-point goals: Nye, Wetzel.
Did not score: Ally Waugh, Payten Puttmann.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;6;8;12;2 — 28
Shamokin;15;6;5;6 — 32