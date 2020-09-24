COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin swept South Williamsport 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in girls volleyball action Wednesday.
Ari Nolter ran the Indians’ offense, finishing with 16 assists and adding three aces. Morgan Nolter knocked down seven kills and had six aces. Molly Rossnock, Evelyn Murphy and Megan Roman combined for seven kills, two blocks and three aces. Defensively, Nadia Pearson led Shamokin with seven digs.
TUESDAY
n Upper Dauphin 3,
Midd-West 0
ELIZABETHVILLE — The Trojans swept the Mustangs in nonleague volleyball.
“This was our toughest game, just because Upper Dauphin has a reputation for being a tough team,” Midd-West coach Loren Collins said. “It was a hard loss, but I think we learned a lot about being mentally tough during the match.”
Makyla Whitenight led the Mustangs with five kills and three aces. Carley Nevel added a pair of aces, and Madison Raker and Holly Dillman each had one kill.
MONDAY
n Pine Grove 2,
Lourdes Regional 0
PINE GROVE — The Cardinals topped the Red Raiders 25-12, 25-11.
Dani Rae Renno led Lourdes with six kills. Katelyn Dietz came up with eight digs defensively for the Red Raiders.
“Despite the scores, this was the best performance I’ve seen from the girls,” Lourdes coach Tara Novak said. “Katelyn Deitz played her best game.”
n Williamsport 3,
Shamokin 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires topped the Indians 25-10, 25-14, 25-19.
Morgan Nolter led Shamokin with nine kills, and Ari Nolter dished out eight assists. Nadia Pearson and Kylie Jewell combined for 19 digs for the Indians.