COAL TOWNSHIP — Sophomore Madi Lippay 12 points, and freshman Delilah Naziah added 10 points as Shamokin took sole possession in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I with a 39-34 victory over Shikellamy, avenging a loss last week to the Braves, on Thursday night at the Purple Palace.
Shamokin improves to 12-2 overall, 9-1 HAC-I, while the Braves drop to 11-5, 9-2. Selinsgrove is also still in the league hunt with a 10-3, 8-2 mark.
Tori Scheller had five 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 18 points for Shikellamy.
Shamokin 39, Shikellamy 34
Shamokin (12-2) 39
Carly Nye 2 0-2 4, Desiree Michaels 2 0-0 4, Madi Lippay 5 2-5 12, Anastasia Wetzel 1 1-4 3, Allyson Waugh 2 0-1 6, Delilah Nazih 2 5-8 10. Team totals: 14 8-20 39.
3-point goals: Waugh 2, Nazih.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (11-5) 34
Melanie Minnier 0 0-1 0, Tori Scheller 5 3-4 18, Paige Fausey 4 1-2 10, Blaire Balistrini 1 0-0 2, Lilia Weist 2 0-2 4. Team totals: 12 4-9 34.
3-point goals: Scheller 5, Fausey.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Averi Dodge, Emma Bronowicz, Kiersten Strohecker.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;6;5;17;6 — 34
Shamokin;10;5;16;8 — 39