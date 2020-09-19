COAL TOWNSHIP — Central Mountain swept Shamokin 25-4, 25-14, 25-10 in girls volleyball action Thursday.
Ari Nolter and Morgan Nolter combined for seven assists, six kills and five aces for the Indians. Defensively, Nadia Pearson led Shamokin with six digs.
WEDNESDAY
n Shamokin 3,
Shenandoah Valley 1
SHENANDOAH — Morgan Nolter had 19 kills and 14 assists as the Indians rallied after dropping the first game for a 16-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14 win.
Ari Nolter had 24 assists and seven aces, and Nadia Pearson and Kylie Jewell combined for seven aces and 17 digs for Shamokin.