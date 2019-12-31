COAL TOWNSHIP — Putting three players into double figures while shooting well following halftime, Shamokin turned a timely run into a 60-59 win over Danville.
The Indians made just enough free throws down the stretch to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest.
Joe Masser scored 21 points, Mason Filarski chipped in 14 and Colin Seedor hopped off the bench to add 10 as Chris Zimmerman’s Indians (8-1, 4-0) took the HAC-I lead Monday.
Mavin James (15), Dante Harward (12), K.J. Riley (11) and Jack Smith (10) reached double figures for the Ironmen (6-2, 4-1), who had their six-game winning streak halted.
Harward sank a pair of free throws with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter, and Danville held a seven-point lead (27-20) that looked somewhat comfortable — not for long.
Once Seedor buried the first of his three 3-pointers, Shamokin went on a 14-1 run featuring treys on four consecutive possessions that propelled the Indians in front for the first time.
Seedor buried another 3-pointer, while Joey Tarr and Filarski also connected from beyond the arc as Shamokin went in front 32-28. Masser set up the last three treys, then set up a Matt Schiccatano basket at the rim to cap the spurt.
Masser finished with at least four assists to go with his nine rebounds.
“That’s what those guys do. They’re good basketball players,” Zimmerman said of Seedor and Tarr. “They need to be more aggressive. They’re guys that can catch and shoot. That’s what we said at halftime, ‘You guys have to be more aggressive or you’re not going to be able to play.’ And they did that.
“They’re like, ‘We’re allowed to shoot,’” added Zimmerman, whose Indians have won four straight. “And we’re like, ‘Hell, yeah, you’re allowed to shoot the ball.’”
Immediately energized, Shamokin’s work at the defensive end forced the Ironmen to start their offense just inside halfcourt. The Indians also took away the interior looks Harward and Brady Hill were getting earlier.
“They did a very good job of making us uncomfortable out front,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said.
While Shamokin’s lead grew to 10 points (50-40) on another Filarski trey, Danville wasn’t about to go quietly. The Ironmen did everything they could to come back, and that included sending the Indians to the free-throw line.
“We did not have a good night offensively,” said Lenny Smith, whose Ironmen were 20-for-46 from the floor. “They took us out of a lot of our stuff, but we did everything we could to try to stay in the game.”
Although Shamokin knocked down just 10 of its 21 free throws — surprising since the Indians shot just over 76 percent from the field (13-for-17) in the second half — Danville was unable to pull even although the Ironmen did close within two.
Once Filarski made two free throws with 7.7 seconds to go, the Indians sported a 60-56 advantage just large enough to absorb Jack Smith’s late trey. Since Danville was out of timeouts, Masser simply held the ball out of bounds until the horn sounded.
“Our guys have a lot of confidence,” Zimmerman said. “They know they let a couple points go, but a win’s a win. We’ll learn from it and we need to get better doing a couple things and we will. We will.”
SHAMOKIN 60, DANVILLE 59
Danville (6-2, 4-1) 59
K.J. Riley 3 5-6 11; Colton Sidler 1 2-4 4; Dante Harward 3 5-6 12; Mavin James 6 2-3 15; Jack Smith 4 0-0 10; Mitch VandenHeuvel 1 0-0 2; Brady Hill 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 15-21 59.
3-point goals: Harward, James, Smith 2.
Did not score: Carson Persing.
Shamokin (8-1, 4-0) 60
Joe Masser 8 5-8 21; Aaron Frasch 0 1-4 1; Matt Schiccatano 3 2-5 8; Mason Filarski 3 6-9 14; Colin Seedor 3 1-2 10; Joey Tarr 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 15-28 60.
3-point goals: Filarski 2, Seedor 3, Tarr 2.
Did not score: Brent Reed, Adam Sandri.
Score by quarters
Danville 9 9 12 29 — 59
Shamokin 3 13 20 24 — 60