COAL TOWNSHIP — A week made a big difference for Shamokin. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Milton.
A week after losing their opener to Jersey Shore, the Indians looked sharp in most phases of the game in a 37-6 win over Milton at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
The Indians ran for 279 yards, led by junior Max Madden, who carried the ball 14 times for 154 yards behind a line which not only opened holes for him and other runners, but blocked efficiently on pass plays to set sophomore quarterback Brett Nye for a big game.
Nye completed 7 of 12 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and fellow sophomore Ryder Zulkowski caught five passes for 73 yards and both scores as the Indians (1-1) built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Defensively, Colin Seedor had a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown on Milton’s first official play from scrimmage, and defensive end Micah Miller blocked a punt for a safety.
“It starts with the offensive line,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. “They stayed with their assignments on passes and gave Brett time to throw. Jersey Shore was an eye-opener for us. They exposed some of our weaknesses. We had a phenomenal week of practice.
“I thought we did a great job against their 3-5 defense. That’s the toughest defense to play because you don’t see it that often, and we put a big emphasis on that.”
After Seedor’s opening touchdown, Madden later scored on a 29-yard run to cap a four-play, 55-yard drive on which he carried the ball all four times.
Milton held tough for a couple series and had a chance to get back into the game when quarterback Ethan Rowe hit Xzavier Minium over the middle on a slant pattern. But Minium, who easily would have outrun the defense straight down the middle, tried to juke a defender and was eventually stopped at Shamokin’s 20. The Indians not only held, but gained 29 yards on a holding penalty and intentional grounding call.
Shamokin drove 11 plays to with Nye throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Zulkowski.
Miller’s blocked punt safety with 58.2 seconds left in the half gave Shamokin another chance to score. A facemask penalty against Milton on the last play of the half gave the Indians a free play, and Nye and Zulkowski connected on a beautiful 29-yard touchdown after time expired.
“They dominated us on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We didn’t block a soul the entire first half. We didn’t take advantage of opportunities. We forced three fumbles and didn’t recover any of them.”
Aaron Frasch scored on a 6-yard run for Shamokin in the third quarter, set up a by a 52-yard run by Madden to the Milton seven
Milton scored on a 1-yard run by Ashton Canelo in the fourth quarter.
“We still have a lot of things to work on,” said Hynoski. “We had too many penalties and too many fumbles. But I think this was a giant stepping stone for us.”
“We have a lot of things to improve on,” said Davis, “starting with the offensive line.”
SHAMOKIN 37, MILTON 6
Milton (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 6
Shamokin (1-1) 13 17 7 0 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SHAM-Colin Seedor, 48 interception return (Carson Ososkie kick)
SHAM-Max Madden, 29 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
SHAM-Ryder Zulkowski, 6 pass from Brett Nye (Madden run)
SHAM-Micah Miller, blocked punt safety
SHAM-Zulkoski, 29 pass from Nye (Ososkie kick)
Third quarter
SHAM-Aaron Frasch, 6 run (Ososkie kick)
Fourth quarter
MILT-Ashton Canelo, 1 run (bad snap on kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
MHS SHS
First downs 7 15
Rushes-net yards 29-84 39-279
Passing yards 72 112
Passing 2-14-1 8-14-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 6-2
Penalties-yards 3-30 8-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Milton: Canelo 14-101, TD; Jason Valladares 8-14, Xzavier Minium 1-10, Alexander DeHart 1-1, Luke Goodwin 1-1, Ethan Rowe 2-(-26), team 2-(1-17) Shamokin: Madden 14-154, TD; Frasch 8-66, TD; Knowledge Artis-Jones 4-31, Ian Paul 6-23, Karmyne Cole 2-13, Seedor 1-6, Nye 2-(-2), Colin Bozza 1-(-6), Corey Adames 1-(-6).
PASSING — Milton: Rowe 2-14-1, 72 yds.. Shamokin: Nye 7-12-0, 100 yds., 2 TDs; Bozza 1-2-0, 12 yds..
RECEIVING — Milton: Minium 2-72. Shamokin: Zulkowski 5-73, 2 TDs; Billy Delbaugh 2-27, Joe Tarr 1-12.