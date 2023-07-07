The Daily Item
Eleven local players dot the Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state teams, but just one — Shamokin shortstop Kennedy Petrovich — was deemed worthy of first-team honors by the state’s coaches.
Petrovich’s Indians led the way with three Class 4A selections. Shikellamy (Class 5A), Lewisburg (Class 4A) and Midd-West (Class 3A) each had two players recognized. Mifflinburg and Warrior Run in Class 3A each had one player honored.
Daily Item Player of the Year Reagan Wiest of Shikellamy was chosen as the Class 5A second-team catcher, while Braves teammate Blaire Balestrini was a second-team shortstop. Carley Wagner and Sydney Bolinsky were selected as second-team shortstop and utility player, respectively, for the Green Dragons. The Mustangs’ Storm Wilt at third base and Miley Beachel at utility player were honored.
For the Indians, Emma Kurtz was second-team utility infielder, while Autumn Kehler was second team at third base. Senior Abby Evans earned notice at first base for Warrior Run, while Mifflinburg’s selection was catcher Evelyn Osborne.
Petrovich and Balestrini have been in competition for the last two seasons for the area’s best shortstop. Both topped 100 career hits in their junior seasons. Both players shared Daily Item first-team honors at shortstop the last two seasons.
Petrovich hit .531 this past season at the top of an Indians lineup that made the District 4 semifinals, before falling to eventual champion Jersey Shore. She scored 32 runs with seven doubles and 18 RBIs.
Balestrini hit four homers and had an average of .444 with 25 runs scored and 15 extra-base hits for the Braves, which made the District 2/4 Class 5A subregional semifinals this season.
Wiest wrapped up her spectacular softball career with an area-best 38 RBIs along with six homers and a .427 average for the Braves. In her three-year career, Wiest hit 12 homers and knocked in 93 runs — the pandemic costing the Bloomsburg University-bound field hockey goalie a chance at 100 career RBIs and 100 career hits.
Wilt and Beachel were key cogs on a Mustangs team that had its best season in years. Wilt, who recently committed to play softball at Wilkes University, hit .365 with 14 runs scored this season. Beachel split time at pitcher and first base. She hit .426 with two homers, five doubles and 16 RBIs. In the circle, she was 4-2 with 75 strikeouts in 63 innings.
Evans and Osborne were both senior leaders on young teams. Evans and the Defenders started slow, but rallied to make the District 4 Class 3A championship game and the PIAA playoffs.
Making it extra special was that Abby’s dad — Mark — was a first-year coach for Warrior Run.
“I didn’t do this (get emotional) on Senior Night, but I feel for all the seniors, but especially Abby, of course,” Mark Evans said after the district championship game about getting to coach his daughters (freshman Mya was also on the varsity team). “The end was getting closer, and it’s really starting to resonate.”
Abby Evans hit .492 with five homers and 22 RBIs this season.
Osborne started the year as the Wildcats’ No. 3-hitter but moved to leadoff. The Lock Haven-bound backstop was one of just two seniors starters for a team that won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title with four freshman starters.
“I’m so proud of them, especially being a younger team,” Osborne said after Mifflinburg’s season ended in the district semifinals to undefeated North Penn-Liberty. “With the way they played this year, it shows them how good they can be. They just have to learn a little bit. They have the dedication and the talent. I’m so glad I got the chance to play with all of them.”
Osborne finished the season with a .418 average, four homers and 24 RBIs.
Wagner hit .434 for the Green Dragons, with 23 runs scored and six doubles from the leadoff spot.
Bolinsky, a catcher, hit .358 with 19 hits, 17 runs and 16 RBIs this season.
Kurtz spent most of the year in the circle after spending the first two years in center field for the Indians. She hit .424 with 16 runs scored for Shamokin.
Kehler hit .393 with 11 extra base hits as a freshman starter for the Indians.