SELINSGROVE — Former Shamokin girls basketball coach Jordan Rickert was hired as an assistant for the Susquehanna University women’s basketball program, the school announced Thursday.
River Hawks coach Gabby Holko tapped Rickert to replace former assistant Aaron Ettinger, who became the coach of the Selinsgrove High girls basketball team earlier this year.
Rickert spent seven years as Shamokin’s coach, leading the Indians to six consecutive winning seasons capped by a berth in the Class 4A championship game in March. She finished her career with a 104-63 record.
“I am extremely excited to welcome Jordan on staff with us. She is bringing a ton of experience both playing and coaching to our team,” Holko said. “Jordan showed that she has a passion for basketball and helping kids grow. She is going to be great in the assistant role here at Susquehanna.”
Rickert gained coaching experience as an assistant coach with the Shikellamy track and field program. She serves as a secondary school counselor in the Shikellamy School District.
As a player, Rickert played two seasons of college basketball at Division II Millersville University. She helped the Marauders to a trip to the NCAA Tournament as well as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division regular season and championship tournament titles in 2005.
A 2004 Shamokin graduate, Rickert was named Class 3A second-team all-state in her senior year and finished with the most points in program history (1,616).