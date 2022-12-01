There couldn’t be more different traditions during tonight’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal matchup at Harold L. Bolig Field on the campus of Selinsgrove High School.
Southern Columbia (11-3) is looking to appear in its 21st state championship game, and record a Pennsylvania-record sixth-straight state championship. Trinity (10-4) is making its first state semifinal appearance tonight.
“With a young group like that, you’ve got to kind of baby-step it,” Trinity coach Jordan Hill said. “You gotta crawl before you walk, walk before you run, and all that stuff and that’s literally what we’re doing each week in and week out with these guys.
“We’re trying to build a culture. But the culture is here now.”
If Hill’s name is familiar, it should be. He’s a former Penn State standout defensive lineman and won a Super Bowl ring with the 2014 Seattle Seahawks. He and assistant coach Jeremiah Young — at one time the state’s all-time leading rusher and former Bucknell running back — lost to Southern Columbia as freshmen at Steelton-Highspire before winning back-to-back Class A state championships in 2007 and 2008.
Trinity started the season 1-3, but has lost just once since the first month of the season — a once-score setback to Steelton on Oct. 20 — and has gotten hot at the perfect time. The Shamrocks have scored at least 50 points in three straight games — the last two coming in the district semifinal and final.
“It’s just like every series, every quarter, every half of every game, it’s just a growing experience for us,” Hill said. “We’re so young. Every single minute counts. Because it’s the first time they’ve ever done it. and you live and you learn, but you don’t let too many negatives jump in there.”
The Shamrocks run a spread offense, but not to throw — Trinity has thrown just seven passes in each of the last two victories — but to run the ball.
“It’s an offense where we can’t concentrate on one player. They have three running backs over 900 yards,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “The only difference (from last week) is it’s not some quarterback dominant. Trinity’s quarterback barely runs, but uses quite a bit of movement, and formation variations out of the spread to run the football.”
Freshman Messiah Mickens leads the team with 961 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, but it’s not from a traditional halfback role. Mickens runs a lot of the jet sweep.
The Shamrocks’ main running back is their lone senior ball carrier — Maximilian Schlager. He has 846 yards and 12 scores, while sophomore Christian Joy has 666 yards and six scores.
“It’s not somebody like Mount Carmel that is going to line up, and come right at you,” Roth said. “Our defense is probably a little better suited to handle an offense like this just because we always will have an eight-man front. Where we have trouble with a spread is when we have to pass cover against it.”
The question for Southern Columbia is what kind of defense the Shamrocks will throw at its Wing-T. Trinity has faced two spread offenses the last two weeks and showed a 4-2-5 defense on film.
“I would be shocked to see that against us,” Roth said. “That’s a nickel defense for the spread. I don’t expect to see two linebackers with five defensive backs.”
Whatever look Trinity gives Southern Columbia, Roth was impressed with Trinity’s two linebackers — Schlager and sophomore Jacob Ness — in the last two games.
“They moved them around a lot, and both kids were really aggressive,” Roth said. “They did a lot of blitzing, and moving around with those two guys.”
Southern Columbia’s defense has made great strides over the playoffs, but don’t count out the productivity of the Tigers’ offense in this run. Since rushing for 225 yards in the regular season matchup with Mount Carmel, Southern Columbia has topped 300 yards on the ground in four of its last six victories.
Both Braeden Wisloski (1,687 yards, 24 TDs) and Wes Barnes (1,044, 13 TDs) average more than 10 yards per carry, while the other halfback spot split between Louden Murphy (6 TDs) and Carter Madden (11 TDs) has provided 17 rushing TDs.