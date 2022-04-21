LEWISBURG — Kimmy Shannon has won a gold medal at the PIAA swimming championships, so she's excelled at the highest levels of scholastic athletics.
However, she also likes the feeling of jogging from right field to the pitching circle with a softball game on the line.
"It's a little bit of an adrenaline rush," Shannon said after Lewisburg knocked off Montoursville, 4-3, on Thursday afternoon in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action. "I think I like the challenge."
Shannon, a sophomore, allowed the Green Dragons to escape the fifth inning with a lead, then wriggled out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings as Lewisburg survived for its second victory in as many days over a divisional foe.
Montoursville left 11 runners on base in the game, nine in scoring position as Shannon and starter Alexis Walter worked out of trouble all game, combining for 10 free passes. The Warriors (5-2 overall, 4-2 HAC-II) had a base runner in every inning but the second. They couldn't take advantage of a stretch by junior pitcher Mahlon Yonkin, who retired nine of 10 Lewisburg hitters at one point after a three-run, four-hit Lewisburg second inning.
"Both (Shannon and Walter) threw 3 1/2 innings (Wednesday), and this is only our fifth game in the first (five) weeks of the season," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "They're still working the kinks out."
Now Lewisburg starts a stretch of 15 games in the final four weeks of the season, starting with two victories in as many days over teams with one combined loss (Loyalsock and Montoursville), but the Green Dragons swept both in heart-stopping contests.
"We're going to be playing three games per week, and five games in the final week of the season (if Mother Nature cooperates)," Wagner said. "It's going to be a grind. It's a tough division. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. It wouldn't surprise me if (a team with) three losses didn't win this division."
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Walter struggled early with her control. Hannah Klotz singled, and went to second on Natalie Bennett's sacrifice bunt. Brianna Trueman walked, and Walter struck out the next hitter for the second out of the inning. Kristen George then walked to load the bases, before Johannah DeVoe walked to force in a run. Walter then got a groundout with the bases loaded to end the threat, a harbinger of the Warriors' afternoon.
"We knew we had to be ready to go today," Shannon said. "I think we were, and we rode the momentum (from Wednesday's) win."
Lewisburg (3-2 overall, HAC-II) answered with its best offensive inning of the afternoon in the bottom of the second. Gracie Murphy singled sharply up the middle, and Sydney Bolinsky doubled to the right-center field fence to put runners on second and third. Shannon — a lefty — then flipped a sharp single into left field to plate both runs and give the Green Dragons a 2-1 lead. Shannon moved to third on Ryan Brouse's groundout before Carley Wagner made it 3-1 with a two-out RBI single.
Montoursville had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth before Walter got Klotz to line into a double play back to the circle. Walter caught the runner at second for the third out.
The first two runners in the top of the fifth reached as well for the Warriors. That brought Shannon into the game. She got the first out on a comebacker and held the runner at second before Kristen George's RBI groundout cut the Lewisburg lead to 3-2. Shannon got the next hitter to ground out, ending the threat.
Montoursville threatened again in the sixth with two outs. Alexis Hartland singled and stole second. The Green Dragons opted to intentionally walk Klotz, and the two runners executed a double steal to put runners on second and third. Again Shannon got out of the jam, this time with a grounder to Carley Wagner at second.
Bolinsky and Shannon combined to produce an important run in the bottom of the sixth. Bolinsky doubled for the second time and scored on Shannon's single for a 4-2 lead.
Montoursville filled the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, and got a run on a Johannah DeVoe nubber in front of the plate for the first out. Shannon got the next hitter to foul out to first baseman Murphy. Then Shannon snared Yonkin's sharp grounder through the circle and threw to first to end the game.
"We did what we needed to do (to win the two games)," Shannon said. "It got a little interesting at the end, but I think we're a good team, and we thrive in those situations."
LEWISBURG 4, MONTOURSVILLE 3
Montoursville;100;010;1 — 3-4-1
Lewisburg;030;001;0 — 4-7-2
Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman. Alexis Walter, Kimmy Shannon (5) and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Walter. LP: Yonkin. S: Shannon.
Montoursville: Hannah Klotz, 1-for-2, run; Natalie Bennett, 1-for-2, run; Johannah DeVoe, 2 RBIs; Alexis Hartland, 2 stolen bases.
Lewisburg: Carley Wagner, 1-for-2, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, run; Bolinsky, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Shannon, 2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs.