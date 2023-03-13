The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Nineteen Valley swimmers, including state champion Kimmy Shannon of Lewisburg, will kick off the four-day PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium.
Class 2A swimmers and divers, including all of the Valley’s competitors, will swim on Wednesday and Thursday. The Class 3A competition is Friday and Saturday.
Shannon, a three-time champion for the Green Dragons, will compete in three events. Danville state medalist Brenna Ross will compete in four events, including two relays. Danville junior Alivia Shenn will also compete in three.
On the boys’ side, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez is the only local competitor who will swim in three events.
Shannon, a junior, will look for her third state title in the 500 freestyle on Thursday. She enters states as the top seed in the event with a seed time of 4:57.88, one of just two swimmers with a seed time of fewer than five minutes. Shannon won last year’s title in 4:56.48. The 500 free has two returning state medalists in Mary Kate Kupsky of Freeland MMI (fifth in 2022) and Nazareth’s Megan Smith (sixth).
Shannon will swim in two events Wednesday, including the 200 individual medley and the 200 free relay. In the IM, Shannon won the state title as a freshman and was second as a sophomore last year.
The IM field is loaded, with six of the top 13 finishers from last year. State champion Ella Menear of Maplewood is the top seed at 2:03.96. Shannon is seeded ninth in 2:08.19. Shannon was second in 2:01.20 a year ago after winning the title as a ninth-grader in 2021 in 2:03.25.
Shannon will be joined by teammates Emma Gerlinski, Emma Hopkinson and Jillie Donner in the 200 free relay. The Green Dragons are seeded 25th.
Ross is the only local swimmer who will compete in four events. She will swim on Danville’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, as well as the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
In the medley relay, Danville’s Ross, Shen, Hannah Batholomew and Ingrid McElroy are seeded ninth. Shen and Ross were part of the team that finished 11th last year. Shen, Ross, McElroy and Victoria Bartholomew will swim in the 400 free relay, where the Ironmen are seeded 18th.
Ross was third in both the 50 free relay and 100 breaststroke a year ago. Seeded 11th in 24.43 seconds — Ross swam 23.73 to take bronze last year — she is the top returning placewinner. The top seed is Kiersten O’Connor of Mount Pleasant in 23.76 seconds. In the 100 breaststroke, Ross is seeded third in an event that has six of the eight finalists from last year’s final returning.
In addition to her spot in two relays, Shen is seeded 23rd in the 200 free.
Bloomsburg’s Annabel Reck, who attends Southern Columbia, will swim in two individual events. The senior is seeded 11th in the 100 butterfly — one spot ahead of Danville’s Hannah Bartholomew — and ninth in the 100 free.
Ordonez’s three events top area boys, while Danville’s Ryan Hause and Shikellamy’s Mason Cianflone will compete in two.
Ordonez, Mitchell Malusis, Miles Fassero and Aiden Gross are seeded 22nd for Lewisburg in the medley relay. Ordonez is seeded 17th in the 200 free, and 15th in the 100 free. Malusis is 28th in the 100 butterfly, one spot behind Cianflone.
Cianflone will also swim in the 200 IM, where he is seeded 29th, while Braves teammate Trevor Reichner is seeded 14th in the 500 free.
Hause is the lone Valley boy who swam in the evening sessions a year ago. He was 16th in the in IM, and enters his final state meet seeded 13th. He is also seeded 13th in the 100 back.
Danville will also have two divers compete Thursday. Sophomore Gavin Holcombe was 10th last year as a freshman. He will be joined by classmate Grant Facktor.