NEW BERLIN — Colin Shannon is Kimmy's little brother in age only these days, and he had a game Thursday that would have made his sister proud.
The 6-foot-1 Shannon knocked in four runs and struck out six in three innings of no-hit relief to lead Lewisburg's Junior Division All-Stars to a 13-3 win in six innings over Selinsgrove in the opening game of the District 13 tournament.
He took the ball to start the third inning with Lewisburg leading 4-1, then retired nine of the 11 batters he faced — fanning four in a row at one point — before exiting as a pitch-count strategy with a 9-1 lead. He combined with starter Landynn Bieber and closer Hudson King on a five-hitter.
"I felt really good," Shannon said. "I was just throwing strikes, so it was a pretty good day for me. Landynn and Hudson pitched really well, too."
Kimmy Shannon, a rising senior at Lewisburg High, is a prep All-American swimmer with four state championships to her credit. The Pitt commit also pitched the Green Dragons to the Class 3A state final in 2022.
"It's a lot of pressure because she is a really good pitcher," Colin Shannon said. "I just try to be as good as her. I want to accomplish the same things that she has."
Swimming, too?
"That's ... I don't know," he said. "I'm pretty decent at swimming, but as good Kimmy? I don't know about that one."
Shannon had one of Lewisburg's two hits in a four-run first inning when five consecutive batters reached base with one out.
King, Bieber and Parker Hamilton each turned an 0-2 swing in a scoring opportunity. King reached base on an infield error; Bieber singled through the left side; and, after Shannon pulled an RBI single to right field, Hamilton reached on a dropped fly ball that pushed across a run.
"We've been talking, 'Be aggressive. It's early in the tournament. See the ball, hit through it, and let's be aggressive,'" said Lewisburg coach Steve Bieber. "So that's one of those things, being patient at the plate, seeing what's going on and being aggressive.
"I was very impressed with their pitcher, (Mayson) Spade. He did a nice job, threw hard, and these kids really worked hard to fight through it."
Shannon made it 3-0 in the first when he stole third base and scored on a fielder's choice. Hamilton soon followed, bolting home on a wild pitch.
"That's huge. You always want to jump out in front in these kinds of games," said Shannon. "They were up there, taking their (two-strike) hacks, and putting the ball in play to put pressure on them. We didn't have a lot of strikeouts (four), so that's a good thing."
Selinsgrove made it 4-1 in the second when Tanner Fry was by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch. Evan Gatewood's single to right-center on a 3-2 pitch plated the run.
Selinsgrove shortstop Reece Dressler made a gold-star stop for a 6-3 double play that kept it 4-1 after two innings.
In the third, after Shannon went 1-2-3 with the help of second baseman Cole Grozier's diving stop, Lewisburg added three more runs. Joel Gessner bunted for a leadoff hit and took second on an errant throw. Lincoln Ayres, King and Bieber then worked a series of walks; Bieber forced home a run by winning a 12-pitch at-bat that included six fouls with two strikes.
Shannon then cashed in a first-pitch cut for a two-run single to right field for a 7-1 lead.
"My dad always says the first pitch is probably going to be the best one you're going to see," Shannon said. "I was up there looking for one down the middle."
Shannon bridged the fourth and fifth innings with four strikeouts. A walk to Fry ended a run of 2 2/3 perfect innings, but a groundout ended the fifth. Shannon then lofted a sacrifice fly as part of a two-run fifth.
"We came up with a (pitching) game plan, (but) Coach (Bryan) King and Coach (Zachery) Kratzer and I talked about what would be best, and we actually changed it yesterday, just trying to work some things out," said Steve Bieber. "But Landynn and Colin have been playing together since they were seven, and it was really good to see the tight-knit (relationship) out there. Landynn was calming Colin down; Colin was calming Landynn down; that really works for them."
Selinsgrove's J.T. Welshans worked a walk to open the sixth and end Shannon's outing. Run-scoring singles from Jackson Dupuis and Aaron Witmer trimmed the deficit to 9-3.
Gage Mareska, Gessner, Ayres and King all had two-out RBIs in the home sixth to trigger the 10-run rule.
With the win, Lewisburg advanced to Sunday's game in the championship bracket. Selinsgrove will face the loser of today's Mifflinburg-Snyder County matchup in a Sunday elimination game.
DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION TOURNAMENT
At New Berlin Little League Complex
LEWISBURG 13, SELINSGROVE 3 (6 INN.)
Selinsgrove;010;002;— 3-5-5
Lewisburg;403;024;— 13-9-1
Winning run scored with 2 outs
Mayson Spade, Ben Snyder (4), Landon Hupp (6) and Aaron Witmer. Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon (3), Hudson King (6) and Shannon, Bieber (3).
WP: Shannon. LP: Spade.
Selinsgrove: Jackson Dupuis 1-for-3, run, RBI; Witmer 2-for-3, RBI; Spade 1-for-2; Tanner Fry run; Evan Gatewood 1-for-2; J.T. Welshans run.
Lewisburg: Lincoln Ayres 2 runs, RBI; King 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Bieber 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Shannon 2-for-2, run, 4 RBIs; Parker Hamilton run; Cole Grozier 1-for-2; Jackson Gaul run, RBI; Jackson Wertz 2-for-3, run; Carter Letteer 1-for-2, run; Gage Mareska run, RBI; Joel Gessner 1-for-2, run, RBI.