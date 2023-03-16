LEWISBURG — Swimming at the PIAA state championships never gets old for Lewisburg’s Kimmy Shannon.
Considering she’s been successful in each of her three trips to Bucknell, it would be hard for her to get old of it. On Thursday, Shannon further contributed to her success at Kinney Natatorium by winning another gold medal in the 2A girls 500-yard freestyle. Shannon has now earned three state titles in the event in as many years.
“I worked the whole season for this,” Shannon said. “There are ups and downs, there are battles, but knowing that I get this, it proves my work. My coaches have gotten me through this. My teammates have coached me to get this, so just super excited.”
Shannon got the gold medal with a time of 4:55.48. Before she could claim the first-place medal, Shannon had to fend off a furious challenge from Lydia Gonzales (Dallas). Gonzales finished only 0.33 seconds behind Shannon for second place.
The pair also battled it out during the 200-yard individual medley on Wednesday. Shannon was only 0.02 seconds ahead of Gonzales to earn the silver medal.
“It was such a close race, and (Gonzales) really pushed me further than I could on myself,” Shannon said. “Knowing I get to stand up on that podium with her, knowing we both pushed each other and ourselves to the max is a really good feeling.”
As a junior, Shannon is grateful to have one more year left with the Lewisburg program.
“I’m looking so much forward to it,” Shannon said. “Again, this meet, Pennsylvania sports in general is unlike anything. It’s such a high level of competitive swimming and there’s so many talented girls and guys that come to this meet, so you can’t not be excited to be here.”
Shannon wasn’t the only Valley girls swimmer to bring home hardware on Day 2. Danville’s Brenna Ross earned fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.75. Peyton Scott (Indiana), Sue Bin Park (Lower Moreland) and Giona Lavorini were the only swimmers to finish ahead of Ross.
“It was really exciting,” Ross said. “It wasn’t my best time, but that’s OK. I know I gave it my best effort and that’s all that really matters.”
Ross was also a part of Danville’s 400-yard freestyle relay along with Alivia Shen, Victoria Bartholomew and Ingrid McElroy. Danville’s relay team earned a 10th place finish with a time of 3:40.94.
“It’s so fun being on a relay with such a good team,” Ross said. “All the girls are so sweet and they’re just the best teammates I could ask for, so being able to place so well and get some points for the team is really exciting.”
As the only senior on the relay team, Ross received hugs from her teammates and coaches following the race.
“I was the only senior on the relay team, so it was definitely bittersweet. I love all those so much, so I’m definitely gonna miss them, but I’m ready for the next chapter, so it’s exciting.”
Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck, who’s a student at Southern Columbia, also concluded her high school career on Thursday. Reck earned ninth place in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.59 seconds, finishing just one spot short of the medal podium.
However, Reck didn’t go home empty-handed during her final appearance at the state. The senior earned a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly on Wednesday.
In the boys competition, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez placed in 12th in the 100-yard freestyle after finishing in 47.79 seconds. Danville’s Ryan Hause was 11th in the 100-yard backstroke after he finished in 54 seconds.
In boys diving, a pair of Ironmen competed in the final. Gavin Holocombe finished in ninth place with a score of 182.45. Grant Facktor ended up in 14th place with a score of 146.45.